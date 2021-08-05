AAHOA Honors CHLA's Chair With Hotel Advocacy Award

Political Forum Award salutes Patel’s tireless support of industry goals

Bijal Patel, Chair of the California Hotel and Lodging Association Board, was honored Thursday by the Asian American Hotel Owners Association with its Political Forum Award for Advocacy, the first time AAHOA presented the award to a non-politician.

“This award honors all of what hotels do for our communities, our employees and our guests,” Patel said. “It represents the work of numerous colleagues, friends and family who so strongly tell the great stories of our hotels and employees.”

Ken Greene, AAHOA’s Interim President and CEO, presented the award to Patel on behalf of its 20,000 members at the Association’s annual convention in Dallas, Texas.

“Bijal’s commitment to hotels and colleagues is fundamental to who he is,” said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, CHLA’s President and CEO. “His leadership has helped CHLA grow a stronger and effective voice for our hotels and our employees in communities throughout California.”

Patel, Vice President of Coast Redwood Hospitality in California, is serving his second term as CHLA’s chair, guiding the Association throughout the pandemic and its increasing public leadership role by emphasizing the importance of employees.

“Hospitality has always been an industry that has really fostered a very familiar bond with our staff and our associates,” Patel said. “A lot of associates are industry veterans; they really take the time to immerse themselves in our properties. Hotels on their own are just buildings, but what makes hospitality a great experience are the people.”

