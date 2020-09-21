Log in
AAR Association of American Railroads : Index of Monthly Railroad Fuel Prices (MRF) 2020/08

09/21/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Monthly Railroad

Fuel Price Indexes

Prices through August 2020

Index 7/15/90 = 100

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

2019

2020

Copyright 2020

Association of American Railroads

Policy and Economics Department

September 21, 2020

425 Third Street, SW, Suite 1000

www.aar.org

Washington, DC 20024

policy@aar.org

Monthly Railroad Fuel Price Indexes

Data

  • The price data, which include federal excise taxes, transportation, and handling expenses, represent the average monthly price paid for gallons purchased by freight railroads during each month.

Collection

  • Railroad diesel fuel prices, which are kept confidential, are collected by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) as sub-components of railroad costs reflected in both the AAR's Railroad Cost Recovery Indexes (RCR) and the Surface Transportation Board's
    Rail Cost Adjustment Factor (RCAF).
  • Because fuel prices are an input to the RCAF, the collection and computation of the monthly figures are subject to strict procedures which are reviewed by the Surface Transportation Board and a third-party accounting firm.

Availability

  • Index information for any given month becomes available during the final 10 days of the subsequent month. From the AAR web site: (1) Click DATA CENTER (upper right); (2) click Rail Cost Indexes (left side); (3) scroll down to Index of Monthly Railroad Fuel

Prices (MRF); (4) click the blue box under the header.

The AAR's web address is: https://www.aar.org/

Monthly fuel index information is not available on other than an industry-wide basis.

The quarterly publication AAR Railroad Cost Indexes contains an annual version of the RCR in its Table A, and a quarterly version in its Table C. Each table has a U.S., East, and West version that also lists the Fuel Index (1977=100.0) individually. That quarterly publication is available as a PDF with a calendar-year subscription.

  • The STB's quarterly RCAF is submitted by the AAR to the STB on March 5, June 5, September 5, and December 5. The STB releases a decision on the submission 15 days later. The RCAF version of fuel is contained in the All-Inclusive Index, and is a forecast. The Fuel Index component is on a 1980=100.0 basis. The RCAF is adjusted two quarters later for differences between the forecast and actual. The quarterly fuel component is U.S. only. RCAF submissions, and the STB's decisions, are posted on the AAR and STB web sites. The publication AAR Railroad Cost Indexes maintains a history of the RCAF and All-Inclusive Index.

AAR Monthly Railroad Fuel Price Indexes

Index of Average U.S. Railroad Fuel Prices

Index

Jan 15, 1989 = 100.0

Jul 15, 1990 = 100.0

2018

January

410.9

412.6

February

401.8

403.4

March

396.7

398.4

April

421.9

423.7

May

452.2

454.1

June

444.6

446.5

July

442.2

444.0

August

443.0

444.8

September

457.4

459.3

October

480.1

482.1

November

432.9

434.7

December

367.0

368.5

2019

January

358.2

359.7

February

390.5

392.2

March

408.6

410.3

April

423.5

425.2

May

430.0

431.8

June

381.2

382.8

July

390.6

392.3

August

379.6

381.2

September

390.9

392.5

October

401.0

402.7

November

401.4

403.1

December

395.8

397.4

2020

January

384.8

386.4

February

340.7

342.1

March

266.5

267.6

April

196.4

197.2

May

185.5

186.2

June

232.6

233.6

July

257.8

258.9

August

259.6

260.7

September

October

November

December

AAR Monthly Railroad Fuel Price Indexes

Disclaimer

AAR - Association of American Railroads published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 18:29:01 UTC
