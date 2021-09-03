AAR RCAF 2021Q4 Submission 9 3 2021

Introduction

On January 2, 1985, the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) adopted the All‐Inclusive Index as the basis for the Rail Cost Adjustment Factor (RCAF). The quarterly projection of railroad costs, as documented herein, employs the All‐Inclusive Index as required by the regulations. Also presented in this submission is the RCAF, both Adjusted and Unadjusted, as required by the ICC in its decision in Ex Parte No. 290 (Sub‐No. 4), Rail Cost Recovery Procedures ‐ Productivity Adjustment, served March 24, 1989. In addition, the AAR has included the RCAF‐5, which was instituted by a Surface Transportation Board decision served October 3, 1996 in Ex Parte No. 290 (Sub‐No. 7), Productivity Adjustment ‐ Implementation . The AAR and its members do not believe the additional productivity‐ adjusted index is required or permitted by the applicable statute, and do not endorse its publication.

This quarter's projection of railroad costs is for the fourth quarter 2021. The All‐Inclusive Index utilizes new weights (see page 2), which are based on 2020 Annual Report Form R‐1 data. New annual report and wage statistics data have also been utilized to rebenchmark labor (see Appendix A), and the annual report data have also been used to update the Interest Index (see Appendix F).