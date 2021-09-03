AAR RCAF 2021Q4 Submission 9 3 2021

|
John T. Gray
|
September 3, 2021
|
Senior Vice President ‐ Policy & Economics
|
|
The Honorable Cynthia T. Brown
|
|
Chief, Section of Administration
|
|
Office of Proceedings
|
|
Surface Transportation Board
|
|
395 E Street, SW
|
|
Washington, DC 20423‐0001
|
This submission is the AAR forecast of the fourth quarter 2021 All‐Inclusive Index and Rail Cost Adjustment Factor, filed in Ex Parte No. 290 (Sub‐No. 5) (2021‐4) Quarterly Rail Cost Adjustment Factor. The versions of RCAF‐related indices covered in this filing are: the All‐ Inclusive Index (initiated in the second quarter of 1985), the Unadjusted RCAF (produced since October 1982), the Adjusted RCAF (first published in the second quarter of 1989), and the RCAF‐5 (created by the STB in its Ex Parte No. 290 (Sub‐No. 7) decision served October 3, 1996). The table below summarizes the fourth quarter 2021 results and compares to the previous quarter. Both quarters are shown on a 4Q2017=100 base.
|
|
2021Q3
|
2021Q4
|
% Change
|
All‐Inclusive Index
|
111.3
|
112.7
|
1.3
|
Preliminary RCAF
|
1.113
|
1.127
|
1.3
|
Forecast Error Adjustment
|
0.021
|
0.012
|
|
RCAF (Unadjusted)
|
1.134
|
1.139
|
0.4
|
Productivity Adjustment Factor
|
2.4039
|
2.4087
|
|
RCAF (Adjusted)
|
0.472
|
0.473
|
0.2
|
PAF‐5
|
2.5470
|
2.5534
|
|
RCAF‐5
|
0.445
|
0.446
|
0.2
Fourth Quarter 2021
All‐Inclusive Index
Ex Parte No. 290 (Sub‐No. 5) (2021‐4)
Quarterly Rail Cost Adjustment Factor
Surface Transportation Board
Policy and Economics Department
Association of American Railroads
September 3, 2021
|
|
Table of Contents
|
|
Subject
|
Page
|
Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1
|
Index Weights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2
|
All‐Inclusive Index ‐ Fourth Quarter 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3
|
Forecast vs. Actual All Inclusive Index ‐ Second Quarter 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4
|
Productivity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5
|
Rail Cost Adjustment Factor ‐ Fourth Quarter 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6
|
Appendices
|
|
A
|
Labor
|
|
B
|
Fuel
|
|
C
|
Materials & Supplies
|
|
D
|
Equipment Rents
|
|
E
|
Depreciation
|
|
F
|
Interest
|
|
G
|
Other Expenses
|
|
H Railroad and Union Abbreviations
|
|
Quarterly RCAF
|
Association of American Railroads
Introduction
On January 2, 1985, the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) adopted the All‐Inclusive Index as the basis for the Rail Cost Adjustment Factor (RCAF). The quarterly projection of railroad costs, as documented herein, employs the All‐Inclusive Index as required by the regulations. Also presented in this submission is the RCAF, both Adjusted and Unadjusted, as required by the ICC in its decision in Ex Parte No. 290 (Sub‐No. 4), Rail Cost Recovery Procedures ‐ Productivity Adjustment, served March 24, 1989. In addition, the AAR has included the RCAF‐5, which was instituted by a Surface Transportation Board decision served October 3, 1996 in Ex Parte No. 290 (Sub‐No. 7), Productivity Adjustment ‐ Implementation . The AAR and its members do not believe the additional productivity‐ adjusted index is required or permitted by the applicable statute, and do not endorse its publication.
This quarter's projection of railroad costs is for the fourth quarter 2021. The All‐Inclusive Index utilizes new weights (see page 2), which are based on 2020 Annual Report Form R‐1 data. New annual report and wage statistics data have also been utilized to rebenchmark labor (see Appendix A), and the annual report data have also been used to update the Interest Index (see Appendix F).
|
Quarterly RCAF
|
Association of American Railroads
|
Page 1
