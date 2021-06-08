Log in
AARP: Even in pandemic year, average price increase for common drugs more than twice inflation

06/08/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
Retail prices for 260 widely used brand-name prescription drugs last year increased by an average 2.9%, more than twice the general rate of inflation, according to a report released yesterday by AARP's Public Policy Institute.

'Increases in the retail price of brand name prescription drugs have a corresponding impact on the cost of therapy for the individual and for all other payers,' the authors note. 'In 2020, the average cost of therapy for a brand name prescription drug, based on the market basket in this study, was $6,600 per year.'

A second AARP PPI analysis found that Medicare Part D spent nearly $40 billion more on 50 top brand-name drugs between 2015 and 2019 because drug price increases exceeded inflation.

Disclaimer

AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
