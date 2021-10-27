AARP Pennsylvania Recognizes Ron and Milly Laible for Their Dedication and Commitment to Community Service with its Most Prestigious Volunteer Award

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron and Milly Laible have been selected by AARP, the nonprofit organization for people 50 and older, to receive the 2021 AARP Pennsylvania Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association's most prestigious and visible state volunteer award.

The remarkable service contributed by Ron and Milly has greatly benefited their community, reflected AARP's vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. Both have been pivotal members of AARP Pennsylvania's advocacy volunteer team and have encouraged health and wellness to AARP members with their popular weekly "Moving with Milly" exercise class.

"Ron and Milly have been an integral part of AARP Pennsylvania's volunteer team for close to five years," said AARP Pennsylvania State President, Joanne Grossi. "When the pandemic hit, they were ready with new and innovative ideas to engage our volunteers and members throughout the Lehigh Valley. Their success with the weekly Moving with Milly exercise class – which has inspired and motivated AARP members across the country – is a testament to their hard work and determination to improve the lives of older adults."

The award will be formally presented to Ron and Milly at a ceremony in 2022.

"This award serves as a symbol to the public that we can all work together for positive social change," said Joanne. "AARP has long valued the spirit of volunteerism and the important contributions volunteers make to their communities, neighbors, and the programs they serve."

Recipients across the nation were chosen for their ability to enhance the lives of AARP members and prospective members, improve the community in or for which the work was performed, and inspire others to volunteer.

