Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AASHTO Comments on the Nomination of Pete Buttigieg as U.S. Transportation Secretary

12/16/2020 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AASHTO Comments on the Nomination of Pete Buttigieg as U.S. Transportation Secretary Tony Dorsey, Media Relations Manager12/16/20200 COMMENTS

WASHINGTON -The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his nomination to be U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

'As the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg understands the vital role that transportation plays in people's lives,' said Jim Tymon, AASHTO's executive director. 'AASHTO's membership -the hardworking public servants at every state department of transportation in the country - are appreciative of the Secretary-designee's call for robust investment in our multimodal transportation system and his commitment to improving transportation safety. We look forward to working with him and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden to deliver an integrated, efficient, and innovative national transportation system.'

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

AASHTO - American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 13:32:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Together with Enel X and NewMotion, FCA Italy launches “e-nterprise”, the electric mobility program for business
PU
08:41aTERRITORIAL GENERATING NO 1 : TGC-1 to Build Small HPP in Murmansk Oblast
PU
08:41aKROMEK : KMK Board Changes
PU
08:41aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 29, 2020
DJ
08:40aGotransverse Closes 2020 with Globalization, Business Intelligence, Ecosystem, and Personalization Features for Innovative Monetization Models
GL
08:40aNovo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essential Metals Limited
GL
08:39aTokopedia undecided on SPAC merger, may opt for IPO
RE
08:39aGLADSTONE LAND : Acquires Farmland in Coastal California
PU
08:39aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Listeners in 11 Markets Can Now Ask Alexa to Play Podcasts—Here's How
PU
08:39aAPOLLO BANCORP : 2020 Fourth Quarter Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
5As Fed meeting looms, investors brace for higher Treasury yields in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ