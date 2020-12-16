AASHTO Comments on the Nomination of Pete Buttigieg as U.S. Transportation Secretary

WASHINGTON -The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his nomination to be U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

'As the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg understands the vital role that transportation plays in people's lives,' said Jim Tymon, AASHTO's executive director. 'AASHTO's membership -the hardworking public servants at every state department of transportation in the country - are appreciative of the Secretary-designee's call for robust investment in our multimodal transportation system and his commitment to improving transportation safety. We look forward to working with him and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden to deliver an integrated, efficient, and innovative national transportation system.'

