AB InBev Chooses Gurobi to Optimize its Global, End-to-End Supply Chain Planning

New, integrated planning system will boost efficiency and profitability

Gurobi Optimization, LLC today announced that Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, has selected the Gurobi Optimizer as the mathematical optimization solver that will power its new global, integrated supply chain planning system*. With the Gurobi Optimizer – a software engine that is capable of rapidly generating solutions to complex, real-world business problems – embedded in AB InBev’s automated, state-of-the-art planning system, AB InBev will be able to synchronize and optimize its end-to-end supply chain planning and decision making and maximize efficiency and profitability.

In 2018, AB InBev began developing a customized, integrated supply chain planning system. When it goes live next month and is rolled out across AB InBev’s worldwide network, this system will enable AB InBev to:

Manage the complexity and constraints of its manufacturing process and its global operational network of over 250 breweries and thousands of distribution centers.

Automatically generate integrated, optimal production, capacity, and network allocation plans.

Give all key stakeholders end-to-end supply chain visibility and the capability to make optimal decisions on how to utilize resources to best fulfill demand.

Achieve a data-driven, agile, and synchronized global supply chain network.

Gurobi’s mathematical optimization solver will function as the tactical supply planning engine of AB InBev’s integrated supply chain planning system.

Michael Kress, Global Vice President of Logistics Planning at AB InBev, commented: “The Gurobi Optimizer is the fastest and most robust solver on the market today – and that’s why we decided to partner for our new, state-of-the-art integrated supply chain planning system. With Gurobi, we can fully leverage mathematical optimization to empower stakeholders across AB InBev’s worldwide network to manage supply chain complexity and make the best decisions on how to satisfy demand in the most efficient manner possible.”

Duke Perrucci, Chief Revenue Officer at Gurobi Optimization, remarked: “We are thrilled that AB InBev has selected the Gurobi Optimizer as its solver of choice for its global, end-to-end supply chain planning system. We are confident that, with the world’s fastest solver at the heart of this new planning solution, the world’s largest brewer will be able to reach new heights of efficiency and growth.”

Frédéric Baumann, Director of Business Development for Western Europe at Gurobi Optimization, said: “We at Gurobi are extremely proud to partner with AB InBev on this innovative and strategic global supply chain project.”

*AB InBev has selected o9 Solutions as the provider of its new global, integrated supply chain planning system.

About Gurobi Optimization

Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their efficiency and profitability.

As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support – so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia and has more than 2,500 customers globally including SAP, Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL). For more information, please visit Gurobi.com or call +1 713 871 9341.

