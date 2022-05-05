AB InBev sells more beer, consumers swallow higher prices

* Q1 core profit (EBITDA) up 7.4% vs consensus 4.6%
* Still expects EBITDA to grow by 4-8% in 2022
BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev
reported higher than expected earnings in the first quarter on
Thursday, as consumers bought more of its beer and accepted
higher prices, prompting it to repeat its outlook for growth
this year.
The world's largest brewer said earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise between
4% and 8% in 2022, in line with its medium-term growth target.
The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois also said
that revenue would grow at a faster pace than EBITDA, and the
result for the first three months of the year were in line with
that.
Price hikes and consumers trading up to more expensive brews
have propelled revenue, while higher costs for commodities and
beer deliveries curbed profit.
The Belgium-based brewer said it sold 2.8% more drinks by
volume in the first quarter than a year ago, with increases
across Latin America and Europe and declines in North America
and the Asia-Pacific region.
Revenue grew 11.1%, while core profit (EBITDA) was up 7.4%
at $4.49 billion. Both increases exceeded average forecasts for
rises of 7.6% and 4.6%, respectively, in a company-compiled
poll.
The results mirror those of Heineken and Carlsberg, the
world's second- and third-largest brewers, which have said that
rising consumer prices have not so far dented demand for beer or
for pricier premium brands.
AB InBev increased first-quarter earnings in major market
Brazil as well as other Latin American countries and saw a sharp
improvement in Europe, where coronavirus-related restrictions
have been steadily eased, allowing bars and restaurants to
reopen.
Earnings were also sharply higher in South Africa, a year on
from a month-long ban on alcohol sales.
In the United States, the company's largest market, AB InBev
increased revenue despite reduced beer shipments, with profit
flat.
Profits were also little changed in China, where the
reintroduction of coronavirus restrictions led to a decline in
beer volumes.
