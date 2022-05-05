Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AB InBev sells more beer, consumers swallow higher prices

05/05/2022 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Q1 core profit (EBITDA) up 7.4% vs consensus 4.6%

* Still expects EBITDA to grow by 4-8% in 2022

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev reported higher than expected earnings in the first quarter on Thursday, as consumers bought more of its beer and accepted higher prices, prompting it to repeat its outlook for growth this year.

The world's largest brewer said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise between 4% and 8% in 2022, in line with its medium-term growth target.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois also said that revenue would grow at a faster pace than EBITDA, and the result for the first three months of the year were in line with that.

Price hikes and consumers trading up to more expensive brews have propelled revenue, while higher costs for commodities and beer deliveries curbed profit.

The Belgium-based brewer said it sold 2.8% more drinks by volume in the first quarter than a year ago, with increases across Latin America and Europe and declines in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Revenue grew 11.1%, while core profit (EBITDA) was up 7.4% at $4.49 billion. Both increases exceeded average forecasts for rises of 7.6% and 4.6%, respectively, in a company-compiled poll.

The results mirror those of Heineken and Carlsberg, the world's second- and third-largest brewers, which have said that rising consumer prices have not so far dented demand for beer or for pricier premium brands.

AB InBev increased first-quarter earnings in major market Brazil as well as other Latin American countries and saw a sharp improvement in Europe, where coronavirus-related restrictions have been steadily eased, allowing bars and restaurants to reopen.

Earnings were also sharply higher in South Africa, a year on from a month-long ban on alcohol sales.

In the United States, the company's largest market, AB InBev increased revenue despite reduced beer shipments, with profit flat.

Profits were also little changed in China, where the reintroduction of coronavirus restrictions led to a decline in beer volumes.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52aAsian shares higher as Fed tempers aggressive rate hike bets
RE
02:50aECB SHOULD NOT RAISE RATES IN JULY BEFORE Q2 GDP DATA : Panetta
RE
02:48aOil climbs higher on supply jitters as EU lays out Russian oil ban
RE
02:48aInsurer Hiscox sets aside $40 mln for possible losses from Ukraine crisis
RE
02:46aSocGen boosts income but costs of Ukraine war rise
RE
02:46aGuinea orders legal proceedings against ousted President Conde
RE
02:45aLack of alternatives set to drive dollar dominance
RE
02:45aBAE sees opportunity from higher European defense budgets
RE
02:43aMARKETMIND : The real balancing act
RE
02:43aUK news publisher Reach says ad demand has dropped
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
2Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
3Russia fights for control of Ukraine's Mariupol stronghold
4Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
5Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to U.S. SEC list facing de..

HOT NEWS