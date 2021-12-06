Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AB InBev sets first profit growth target under new chief

12/06/2021 | 11:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of AB InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev's new leadership set the company's first earnings target on Monday, forecasting 4% to 8% growth in core profit over the next four years based on rising beer sales and expansion in other drinks and even food.

Michel Doukeris, who has been chief executive of the world's largest brewer since July 1, told Reuters before an investor seminar on Monday that the beer market had expanded over the past four years, despite a false narrative that it was not growing.

Beer was also forecast by Euromonitor to expand its share of the alcohol market in the next four at the expense of wine and spirits, he said.

AB InBev, which sells one in four beers sold globally, should benefit from that growth and accelerate it by pushing higher-priced 'premium' beers, Doukeris said, promoting non-beer products such as seltzers and canned wines and cocktails, and selling more online.

The group will also look closer at by-products of barley brewing such as proteins and fibres, which were now sold "almost for free", but could be incorporated into plant-based food.

Doukeris, AB InBev's former head of sales and of its North American business, replaced fellow Brazilian Carlos Brito, who built the brewer into the world's largest during 15 years at the helm.

Brito steered growth through acquisitions and cost savings. His successor is focusing more on boosting sales of over 500 brands, including seven of the world's top 10 beers, in an already concentrated market.

In the 10-year period from 2010 to 2019, AB InBev's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by an average 7.3%, then fell 2.4% in pandemic-hit 2020. The Belgium-based company is forecasting 10%-12% expansion this year.

Its target for "organic" EBITDA growth removes the impact of currency changes when converting earnings from foreign operations, and of acquisitions and divestments.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Louise Heavens, Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

By Philip Blenkinsop


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aSpain's net debt issuance 75 bln euros in 2021, 25% less than forecast
RE
11:41aRally in Trump-linked stocks fades after social media venture reveals regulatory inquiries
RE
11:38aAB InBev sets first profit growth target under new chief
RE
11:36aU.S. oil CEOs stress need for fossil fuels despite push for cleaner energy
RE
11:35aU.S. oil CEOs stress need for fossil fuels despite push for cleaner energy
RE
11:29aSterling rises as BoE's Broadbent warns of price pressure from tight job market
RE
11:29aU.N. rights expert urges states to raise economic pressure on Myanmar junta
RE
11:29aU.n. rights investigator on myanmar urges states to increase pressure on junta to deny it revenue and weapons after aung san suu kyi conviction
RE
11:27aBitcoin extends decline after weekend flash crash
RE
11:24aMerck ties up with Thermo Fisher to make its COVID-19 pill in Canada
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
5Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..

HOT NEWS