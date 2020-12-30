Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AB ORLEN Lietuva : New railway connection between Refinery in Mažeikiai and Ukraine

12/30/2020 | 05:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLEN Lietuva owned by ORLEN Capital Group launches the new rail connection with Ukraine. The route passes through Poland and is an alternative to the current link across Belarus. The first shipment of petroleum products has already been delivered to the clients in Ukraine.

In February this year, the rebuilt line connecting Mažeikiai with Rengė in Latvia was opened. The section of approx. 20 km used for petroleum product export to the Latvian and Estonian markets was dismantled in 2008. In recent years, the route longer by approx. 150 km was used for deliveries, making the logistics operations more difficult.

Refinery in Mažeikiai operated by AB ORLEN Lietuva is the only refinery in the Baltic States. The company constitutes a key component of ORLEN Capital Group securing petroleum product supplies to the markets of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, and Poland. It is also one of the main profit generating companies within ORLEN Capital Group making a significant contribution to the energy security of the region. Profit generated by the company over the last 4 years amounted to 2.3 billion PLN.

AB ORLEN Lietuva is of major importance on the Lithuanian economy. It is the largest company with about 1.5 thous. employees, of which more than 90 % are the residents of Mažeikiai and neighboring areas. It is the largest taxpayer in Lithuania with its share of national budget contributions reaching 15 percent approximately.

ORLEN Lietuva inf.

Disclaimer

AB ORLEN Lietuva published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 10:54:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aSwiss gov't decides against imposing further covid-19 restrictions
RE
06:13aTourist Activity deepened contraction in November
PU
06:13aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Industrial Production index change rate was -3.6%
PU
06:12aBritain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
RE
06:11aWaiting for mass vaccines, California cafe will 'have to hang on'
RE
06:10aTrading firm Trafigura buys 10% stake in Rosneft's Vostok Oil
RE
06:09aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF SWEDEN : Draft agreement between the EU and the UK
PU
06:07aVaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC
RE
06:04aU.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
RE
06:03aBritain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED : HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : U.S. sale of Hong Kong consulate property held up by Chi..
5Oil prices up as dollar and U.S. oil inventories fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ