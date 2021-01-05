Log in
AB2 Bio to Participate in Orphan Disease Panel Discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

01/05/2021 | 01:30am EST
Investors can pre-register for the event here

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB2 Bio Ltd., a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of severe systemic autoinflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Eduardo Schiffrin, Medical Director, will participate in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Friday, January 8 from 11am Eastern Standard Time. The panel is entitled “Rare Advantages and Unique Challenges Faced by Orphan Companies”. Investors can pre-register for the event here.

AB2 Bio is building a late-stage clinical pipeline with Tadekinig alfa, a novel IL-18 binding protein with established clinical proof-of-concept in three, life-threatening orphan autoinflammatory indications. Pivotal data in the lead orphan indication is expected in 2021 with a BLA submission in 2022. The Company is also advancing Tadekinig alfa in preclinical development in oncology and COVID-19 cytokine release syndrome.

About Tadekinig alfa

Tadekinig alfa is a novel, recombinant human interleukin-18 binding protein (IL-18 BP) inhibiting IL-18, a major proinflammatory cytokine. The Company is developing a pipeline-in-a-product opportunity with Tadekinig alfa in a wide range of IL-18 mediated diseases where hyperinflammation or ‘cytokine storm’, is an issue, including COVID-19. Tadekinig alfa is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of severe orphan autoinflammatory diseases, including primary and secondary HLH and Still’s disease. Tadekinig alfa has obtained EMA’s Orphan Drug Designation and U.S. FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation, Breakthrough Therapy and Pediatric Rare Disease Designations, making it eligible for a Priority Review Voucher.

About AB2 Bio Ltd

AB2 Bio is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of severe systemic autoinflammatory diseases, including rare diseases with high unmet medical needs. AB2 Bio is building a late-stage clinical pipeline with Tadekinig alfa, a novel IL-18 binding protein with established clinical proof-of-concept in three, life-threatening orphan autoinflammatory indications. The Company is also advancing Tadekinig alfa in preclinical development in oncology and COVID-19 cytokine release syndrome. AB2 Bio is located in the Innovation Park at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland. More information can be found on www.ab2bio.com.

For further information, please contact:

AB2 Bio
Fernando Cunha
CFO, AB2 Bio
Phone +41 21 694 00 48
info@ab2bio.com

Investor & Media Relations
LifeSci Advisors – Marieke Vermeersch
Phone +32 479 490 603
mvermeersch@lifesciadvisors.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
