ABA American Basketball Association : GREG BROWN JR. NAMED ABA VP OF ADMINISTRATION

09/26/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

GREG BROWN JR. NAMED ABA VP OF ADMINISTRATION

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today named Greg Brown Jr. as Vice President of Administration. 'Greg is certainly well qualified,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'His primary responsibility will be to oversee Operation Upgrade, a new initiative designed to bring the league to a new and higher level of professionalism. With the addition of the ABA TV Network this season, the world will be exposed to the ABA as never before and we want to be sure that what they see is something very special.'

Brown is a Baltimore native and the owner of the Baltimore Hawks, one of the best ABA teams. He is a Deputy Sheriff in Baltimore City, who manages various NFL, NBA and international players and has ownership in several businesses. 'My goal is to oversee many of the changes, additions, improvements that we will be implementing when we again begin play,' added Brown. 'We have a fabulous league already and we can be even better.' He is also a former professional ABA and international player who attended Anne Arundel Community College where he studied Criminal Justice and currently serves as Division Chairman of the ABA's Mid-Atlantic Division.

Thanks.

Have a good weekend all.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 18:44:05 UTC
