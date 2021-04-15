Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ABB stock hits 13 year high after upping sales guidance

04/15/2021 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Hitachi ABB is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, citing a recovery from last year's pandemic-driven downturn, sending its stock to its highest level in nearly 13 years.

The maker of industrial robots and drives said customers were rebuilding inventories after running them down last year, and were concerned about getting enough components as global production recovers.

The Swiss company said it now expected full-year sales to rise by around 5% or more, when adjusted for currency swings and big acquisitions and divestments. It had previously expected an increase of 3-5%.

ABB shares climbed over 3% to a high of 30.48 Swiss francs, a level not see since June 2008, amid growing signs of optimism for the capital goods sector.

Rival Siemens raised its full-year guidance in February after seeing strong demand at its factory automation unit, while Schneider Electric forecast revenues would increase by 5%-8% this year.

"Other companies have already pointed to a strong quarter to March, notably Siemens in discrete automation and (French electrical parts supplier) Rexel in electrical distribution," said Citi analyst Martin Wilkie. "Nonetheless, the ABB pre-release should be seen as a broad sector positive for Q1."

Ahead of full first-quarter results on April 27, ABB said revenues in the three months had risen by 11% from a year earlier to $6.90 billion. On a like-for-like basis, which excludes the impact of currency swings, revenues rose by 7%.

First-quarter orders were up 1% to $7.75 billion, while the operational profit margin (EBITA) increased to 13.5% from 10.2% a year earlier.

ABB, which in February forecast a gradual improvement through 2021, said on Wednesday it had seen stronger than expected demand, especially during the last weeks of March.

It did not say where demand was strongest - only that its short cycle businesses were doing well, which analysts said meant its electrification and factory automation businesses.

"Customers are restocking due to fear of prices going up as raw materials get more expensive and lack of availability," said JP Morgan analyst Andreas Willi, who said Siemens, Schneider should benefit from similar trends.

"The restock is likely a global feature and will last for a few months given the low level of inventories," he added.

ABB also said it expected a recovery in process industries, which include oil and gas, in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by John Revill. Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Mark Potter)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.06% 66.26 Delayed Quote.23.66%
REXEL 1.93% 17.43 Real-time Quote.32.57%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 1.36% 134.64 Real-time Quote.12.27%
SIEMENS AG 0.62% 139.72 Delayed Quote.18.07%
WTI -0.07% 62.8 Delayed Quote.25.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aCovid-19 Stimulus, Vaccinations Likely Spurred March Retail Sales Surge
DJ
05:41aABB stock hits 13 year high after upping sales guidance
RE
05:31aPay package looms large as Orcel takes helm at UniCredit
RE
05:31aCathie Wood's Ark buys $246 million of Coinbase shares, sells some in Tesla
RE
05:15aERG congratulates Good Shepherd International Foundation, winner of Thomson Reuters Foundation's Stop Slavery Hero Award 2021
PU
05:12aGerman economy probably shrank 1.8% last quarter due to COVID lockdown, institutes say
RE
05:11aCOINBASE GLOBAL  : jumps 11% day after Nasdaq debut
RE
05:10aGerman economy probably shrank 1.8% last quarter due to COVID lockdown, institutes say
RE
05:09aShell plays down risk of stranded oil and gas reserves
RE
05:07aDaimler's Spanish unit can be liable for cartel damages, EU court adviser says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cathie Wood's Ark buys $246 million of Coinbase shares, sells some in Tesla
2Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : jumps 11% day after Nasdaq debut
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ