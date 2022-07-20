Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ABB to spin off turbocharging business to shareholders

07/20/2022 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Hitachi ABB is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB will spin off its turbocharging business to its shareholders, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Wednesday, with the aim of listing it on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange in October.

Shareholders will receive one share in the business, which ABB renamed Accelleron this year, for every 20 ABB shares they hold if the decision is approved at an extraordinary general meeting in September.

The proposed spin-off is part of ABB's strategy to simplify its portfolio and focus more on electrification and industrial automation.

ABB, which reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday, had been considering a sale or a spin-off of Accelleron, which generated sales of $756 million in 2021 and employs 2,300 people globally.

Accelleron's products are used in the marine, energy, rail and off-highway sectors, where they are used to increase engine output and raise efficiency while also reducing fuel consumption.

"After careful consideration involving a dual-track process, we have concluded that spinning off Accelleron is the best way forward - for Accelleron itself and for ABB's shareholders," ABB Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.

"This decision also forms a key part of ABB's active portfolio management while allowing our shareholders to actively participate in the future growth of this Swiss champion."

ABB said it has kept Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs International as exclusive financial advisers on the transaction. Credit Suisse will act as listing agent.

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17pData-hosting in China hampers U.S. law enforcement -prosecutor
RE
12:09pActivist fund bluebell calls on richemont to focus on core jewel…
RE
12:08pUkrainian first lady appeals to U.S. Congress for more weapons against Russia's 'Hunger Games'
RE
12:04pFTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Down 0.4%
DJ
12:02pSouth African rand edges down after inflation hits 13-year high
RE
12:00pRussian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.21 mln bpd in May - stats office
RE
11:58aABB to spin off turbocharging business to shareholders
RE
11:58aU.S. ITC yanks duties on Brazilian cold-rolled flat steel
RE
11:49aAirbus ceo says engine makers still need to prove that they are…
RE
11:49aAirbus ceo says will leave farnborough airshow with more comfor…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Chevron, Rio Tinto, Netflix...
2Rio Tinto settles all tax disputes with Australian Tax Office
3ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2022 sell-sid..
4ASML N : Presentation
5UK gives development consent for Sizewell C nuclear plant

HOT NEWS