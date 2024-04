STORY: ABBA won in 1974 with the song "Waterloo", bringing them to global attention.

"About this time in the evening, exactly 50 years ago, I was standing on another stage in another city here in the UK," Ulvaeus said.

"It's strange to think that if we hadn't won...I most probably wouldn't be standing here today. And this wonderful adventure which we call 'Mamma Mia!' wouldn't have happened," he said.