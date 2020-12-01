Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABD Partners With HealthJoy to Bring App-based Benefits Experience Platform to Clients

12/01/2020 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New strategic partnership helps ABD clients dramatically simplify the healthcare and benefits experience for their employees

ABD Insurance and Financial Services (ABD) announced today a new partnership with HealthJoy to help clients drive engagement, education and savings through a modern all-in-one benefits consumer experience.

HealthJoy’s user-friendly app delivers each employee a personalized benefits wallet with ABD’s health insurance as well as other benefits an organization provides, including HSAs and dental insurance. Employees literally have all of the information about their benefits at their fingertips, with 24/7 on-demand access to online medical consultations, live healthcare concierges to answer questions and identify in-network providers, prescription savings, and numerous additional tools to help them stay healthy and make informed decisions while lowering their healthcare spend.

“At ABD, we’re laser-focused on providing our clients with solutions, services and expertise that help them attract and reward employees. With its market-leading, app-based platform, HealthJoy is the perfect solution to further help clients simplify the benefits experience and enhance employee satisfaction,” said ABD’s Chris Cordes, EVP, Employee Benefits Practice Leader. “We look forward to this exciting new partnership and driving results for our clients.”

Clients who use HealthJoy can expect to see a positive ROI that includes a reduction in the time human resources departments devote to handling benefits issues, ease of use for employees, and lower healthcare costs.

“Now more than ever, it’s mission-critical for employers to equip employees with the tools they need to navigate our increasingly complex healthcare system,” said Dave Mallen, Vice President of Sales at HealthJoy. “With ABD’s cutting-edge solutions, services and expertise, and HealthJoy’s AI-powered platform featuring 24/7 personalized support, we can help clients eliminate the complexity and create a delightful benefits experience for employees.”

To learn more about how ABD and HealthJoy can simplify the benefits experience, visit https://www.theabdteam.com/solution/employee-benefits/

About ABD

ABD Insurance and Financial Services provides risk management, insurance brokerage, human resources, and retirement consulting services. Our advisors offer guidance and craft innovative solutions to help address risk for clients of varying sizes, growth stages, and industries.

Headquartered in San Mateo, ABD has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 350 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit: www.theABDteam.com.

About HealthJoy

HealthJoy is a first-of-its-kind benefits experience platform helping companies save money on their healthcare while improving employee satisfaction. Through personalized guidance and AI technology, HealthJoy empowers employees to better use and understand their benefits. HealthJoy integrates with a client’s existing benefits package to deliver each employee a personalized, proactive experience. Employees gain access to on-demand medical consultations, live healthcare concierges, prescription savings, and much more. For more information, visit https://www.healthjoy.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pANDES TECHNOLOGY : Faster, smaller and more accurate Edge AI using Deeplite and Andes Technology software + hardware
AQ
01:00pKonica Minolta Launches AccurioPress C4080 Series
GL
01:00pRubrik Introduces Innovations on AWS Fueled By Market Demand
GL
01:00pMM, Inc., a Utah Health & Wellness Contract Manufacturing Company, Celebrates 20% Month-Over-Month Growth as Consumers Turn to Wellness Products Amidst Pandemic
GL
01:00pTAG Associates Nominated for Three Private Asset Management Awards
GL
12:59pNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:58pAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA issues new first air certificate for Boeing 737 MAX since 2019
RE
12:58pDollar nose-dives on U.S. stimulus hopes; bitcoin at new high
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
3Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ