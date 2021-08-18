Log in
ABEY Token to Trade on Liquid Global Exchange This Week

08/18/2021 | 11:45am EDT
Vaduz, Liechtenstein--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - The ABEY Foundation announced today that the ABEY token will be available to trade on the popular cryptocurrency exchange Liquid Global, an indication that the ABEY ecosystem continues to grow.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • The ABEY Foundation announced that the ABEY token will be listed on Liquid, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchange platforms.
  • Liquid Global is consistently ranked among the top 10-20 regulated cryptocurrency exchanges globally.
  • The price of the ABEY token has increased since its first public listing on the ZBX.one exchange at around US$0.61 in 2020 to around US$2.50 per token at the time of writing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/93606_figure1_550.jpg


Click image above to view full announcement.

The ABEY ecosystem features the ABEYCHAIN, a leading public chain implementing a secure PoW+DPoS hybrid consensus; the ABEY Storage Network and the ABEY Storage Token (AST); the aCash Token (ACT), the official Stablecoin of the ABEYCHAIN; and among the multitude of on-chain apps built on the ABEYCHAIN are XSWAP.com, home of the latest DeFi platform; and the ABEY NFT platform. The ABEY Foundation contributes governance, research, and guidance while maintaining the integrity of the ABEYCHAIN technology for today and for the future. For more information, please visit abey.com.

Contacts:
Tom Murphy
tmurphy@adxnet.com

Source: ADX Labs, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93606


© Newsfilecorp 2021
