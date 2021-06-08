Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABIONYX Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2a Clinical Study With CER-001, the Bio-HDL for the Treatment of Septic Patients at High Risk of Developing Acute Kidney Injury

06/08/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Evaluation of the clinical activity by dosage level of CER-001 in the prevention of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU patients with septicemia
  • A potentially modifying effect on the progression of the inflammatory cascade in sepsis

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 2a clinical study evaluating CER-001, the Bio-HDL, as a potential treatment for septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney injury.

"After positive clinical results in an ultra-rare kidney disease, we believe that CER-001 could have a scavenger role in reducing circulating endotoxin, as well as inflammation and endothelial damage. Several other AKI/sepsis models showed that HDL is a critical factor in modifying the disease," said Professor Loreto Gesualdo, full Professor, Head of the Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation unit, University of Bari Aldo Moro, Italy. "Following the promising results obtained in our preclinical LPS-induced sepsis model, we are now starting patient enrollment in RACERS (a RAndomized study comparing short-term CER-001 infusions at different doses to prevent Sepsis-induced acute kidney injury). We are strongly committed to improve therapeutic options and mortality in sepsis patients."

RACERS is a randomized Phase 2a, open labelled, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravenously administered CER-001 in ICU patients with sepsis at high risk for AKI based on their Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA score). A total of 20 patients will be randomized to receive 8 doses of CER-001 or placebo over 6 days. The primary endpoint of the study will be the onset and severity of AKI according to KDIGO criteria as well as safety and tolerability of the dosage regimens in order to select the optimal dose of CER-001.

The clinical study is partnered with the University of Bari and the Consorzio per Valutazioni Biologiche e Farmacologiche (CBVF) and is already fully funded.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech develops a Bio-HDL, a bioproduct that mimics the natural HDL for the treatment of kidney diseases and the delivery of targeted drugs.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:03aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS  : Announcement of Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 March…
PU
02:03aSAFRAN  : launches an offering of convertible bonds (OCEANEs) due 1 April 2028 for a maximum nominal amount of approximately 730 million and a concurrent repurchase offer with respect to its outstanding OCEANEs due 21 June 2023.
PU
02:03aNOMURA  : Announces Determination of Terms and Conditions for Issuance of Unsecured Perpetual Subordinated Bonds with Write-down Clause(PDF 230KB)
PU
02:03aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Successful operating performance results in key Malta power plant renewing Wärtsilä service agreement for second time
PU
02:03aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO  : 2021 First Half Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
02:03aELBIT  : Awarded $16 Million Contract to Supply XACT Night Vision Goggles to UK Armed Forces
PU
02:03aNEC  : Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa's First Commercial Network Driven by Segment Routing
AQ
02:03aMelco announces Asia's first ever residency show project with superstar headliners Aaron Kwok, Joey Yung and Leon Lai
GL
02:02aFree vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 bln -Bloomberg News
RE
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED  : - Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Joint Broker
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound
3Dollar finds footing as traders look to key U.S. inflation gauge
4AMC, other 'meme' stocks jump; regulator signals concern
5FACEBOOK INC : Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI's All-Country World Index

HOT NEWS