ABN Amro Bank : Analyst and investor call presentation Q3 2020​ (PDF 728 KB)

House prices and transactions continue to rise despite Covid-19, low mortgage rates combined with housing shortage supporting demand and house prices and improving quality of our portfolio as LtMV declines further 3)

For mortgages, of the fewer than 1% clients that made use of payment holiday, c.80% restarted regular payments after 3 months . From the c.20% that asked for 3 months extension only 2% transferred to increased monitoring

Focus remains on margins over volume, market share stable at 15% at Q3, pipeline new mortgage offers indicates rising market share towards Q4 2020. Originate-to-distribute platform for 30yr mortgages delivers a higher market share in longer dated mortgages