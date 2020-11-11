|
ABN Amro Bank : Analyst and investor call presentation Q3 2020 (PDF 728 KB)
11/11/2020 | 01:19am EST
results Q3 2020
investor and analyst presentation 11 November 2020
Highlights Q3, net profit of c.300m, good operational performance
Financials and outlook
-
Dutch economy and housing market resilient reflecting support measures by banks and governments. Cautious outlook given 2nd Covid-19 wave and partial lockdown since mid-October. We continue to stay close to our clients through these difficult times
-
Good operational performance with net result of 301m supported by moderating impairments and book gain on sale of Paris office, partly offset by restructuring provisions for CIB review
-
NII lower reflecting margin pressure from low interest rates and good initial progress on CIB non-corewind-down, lowering threshold for charging negative rates to 500k from January 2021 for further c.30bn of deposits
-
Continued delivery on cost-saving programmes and cost control; on track for c.5.1bn costs in 2020 1)
-
Impairments down, largely CIB non-core, limited client specific; FY2020 impairments expected below previous 3bn guidance and closer to Q1 guidance of 2.5bn
-
Robust capital position with CET1 ratio at 17.2% (c.15% Basel IV) 2), RWA increase reflects TRIM add-on, partly offset by implementation of SME support factor and early effects of CIB non-corewind-down
-
Return on equity 5.6%, c.9% excluding non-core
-
Committed to resuming dividends, sustainably, when conditions allow. Declared FY19 dividend to be prudently considered at FY20. Subject to ECB recommendation
Strategy
-
Progressing CEO priorities: navigate bank through Covid-19, safeguard our licence to operate, further enhance the bank's culture and finalise strategy review
-
Good initial progress on CIB non-corewind-down, looking to accelerate whilst safeguarding value, strong coverage ratios
-
To navigate through current circumstances, clear vision on bank we want to be is essential. Strategy review entails clear choices to ensure we deliver on our three strategic pillars reflecting such circumstances. Investor update November 30
-
Excluding 144m restructuring provisions for CIB review
-
BIII CET1 ratio excludes final dividend of 2019 of 639m (56bps)
2
Dutch economy resilient reflecting support measures
|
Bankruptcies and unemployment low 1)
|
|
Rates expected low for much longer due to Covid-192)
|
600
|
|
# bankruptcies (lhs)
|
7%
|
500
|
|
unemployment rate (rhs)
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0%
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
Rolling average 5Y swap rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main client coupon
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
5Y interest rate swap
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
-0.2%2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
-
Resilience of Dutch economy reflects substantial government and banks measures, with bankruptcies at lowest level in 21 years and low (though slowly rising) unemployment rate
-
Gradual decrease of support measures combined with partial lockdown in the Netherlands since mid-October will impact the Dutch economy going forward
-
Following end of payment holidays, servicing of clients resumed via regular processes. Individual assessments done in Q3 for CB clients (c.80% of exposure) to prevent financial difficulties, coming months will provide more insight in payment behaviour
-
Covid-19most likely means interest rates will remain low for much longer, negatively impacting NII going forward
-
Source: Monthly numbers from Netherlands statistics (CBS)
-
Source: Bloomberg and ABN AMRO
3
Performing strongly in robust Dutch housing market
Robust housing market in NL 1)
|
|
|
|
|
Houses sold (#'000, lhs)
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
House prices (rhs, 2015=100)
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
'08
|
'09
|
'10
|
'11
|
'12
|
'13
|
'14
|
'15
|
'16
|
'17
|
'18
|
'19
|
'20
Market share stable, 30 year segment increasing 2)
30%
ABN AMRO total 30 year
20%
10%
0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3
-
House prices and transactions continue to rise despite Covid-19, low mortgage rates combined with housing shortage supporting demand and house prices and improving quality of our portfolio as LtMV declines further 3)
-
For mortgages, of the fewer than 1% clients that made use of payment holiday, c.80% restarted regular payments after 3 months . From the c.20% that asked for 3 months extension only 2% transferred to increased monitoring
-
Focus remains on margins over volume, market share stable at 15% at Q3, pipeline new mortgage offers indicates rising market share towards Q4 2020. Originate-to-distribute platform for 30yr mortgages delivers a higher market share in longer dated mortgages
-
Around 9k clients (fewer than 1%) with consumer loan or credit card made use of payment holiday and 4-5% of these transferred to more intensive treatment
-
Source: Netherlands statistics (CBS)
-
ABN AMRO total market share data from Kadaster, 30 year market share of ABN AMRO based on HDN data (only intermediary sales, Florius and Moneyou)
-
ABN AMRO Group Economics expects a stabilisation of transactions in 2020 and a 10% decrease in 2021 and a 7.25% house price increase in 2020 and stabilisation in 2021 (forecast of 8 October 2020)
4
