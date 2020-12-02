ABN Amro Bank : ETF invests in growth wind energy activities Fiberline

ABN AMRO's Energy Transition Fund ('ETF') acquires 34% of the shares in Danish composites manufacturer Fiberline Composites A/S ('Fiberline').

With this transaction Fiberline will have the financial power to expand its activities internationally. Fiberline is active in the production of pultruded composite components for wind turbine blades. The company has more than tripled its business in the past five years and expects to triple again in the coming five years. It is the company's ambition to follow its customers globally, which includes establishing production facilities on multiple continents.

ABN AMRO ETF has a clear strategy when it comes to investing in sustainable technology, which made Fiberline a natural match. Meanwhile, Fiberline looked for capital in order to implement their ambitious growth strategy.

Pieter Smit, Investment Director at ABN AMRO ETF, says of the agreement: 'Fiberline has proven its ability to successfully get their innovative materials incorporated into the world's longest and most advanced wind turbine blades. This business perfectly fits in our strategy to, amongst other investment pillars, invest in companies that can play a key role in accelerating the energy transition.'

Fiberline is delighted with their new co-owner. CEO Ole Arenfeldt Jensen: 'We are proud to be able to attract a strong and serious investor. We look forward to accelerating our growth strategy within wind turbine blades where we have been first mover in glass- and carbon fibre pultrusions for 3 decades. More advanced blades are crucial to the success of the wind sector. As blades become longer and generate more power then pultrusions are an indispensable component.'

The transaction is subject to approval of the Bundeskartellamt (German competition authorities).

ABN AMRO ETF provides equity to companies featuring in the energy transition and that are ready for the next phase in their growth, typically investing between EUR 10 million and EUR 25 million. For more information about ABN AMRO ETF and previous investments, visit the ABN AMRO website or via LinkedIn. For more information about Fiberline, please visit www.fiberlinecomposites.com.