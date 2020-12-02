Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABN Amro Bank : ETF invests in growth wind energy activities Fiberline

12/02/2020 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABN AMRO's Energy Transition Fund ('ETF') acquires 34% of the shares in Danish composites manufacturer Fiberline Composites A/S ('Fiberline').

With this transaction Fiberline will have the financial power to expand its activities internationally. Fiberline is active in the production of pultruded composite components for wind turbine blades. The company has more than tripled its business in the past five years and expects to triple again in the coming five years. It is the company's ambition to follow its customers globally, which includes establishing production facilities on multiple continents.

ABN AMRO ETF has a clear strategy when it comes to investing in sustainable technology, which made Fiberline a natural match. Meanwhile, Fiberline looked for capital in order to implement their ambitious growth strategy.

Investing in companies with a key role in the energy transition

Pieter Smit, Investment Director at ABN AMRO ETF, says of the agreement: 'Fiberline has proven its ability to successfully get their innovative materials incorporated into the world's longest and most advanced wind turbine blades. This business perfectly fits in our strategy to, amongst other investment pillars, invest in companies that can play a key role in accelerating the energy transition.'

Technology crucial for long and strong blades

Fiberline is delighted with their new co-owner. CEO Ole Arenfeldt Jensen: 'We are proud to be able to attract a strong and serious investor. We look forward to accelerating our growth strategy within wind turbine blades where we have been first mover in glass- and carbon fibre pultrusions for 3 decades. More advanced blades are crucial to the success of the wind sector. As blades become longer and generate more power then pultrusions are an indispensable component.'

The transaction is subject to approval of the Bundeskartellamt (German competition authorities).

More information

ABN AMRO ETF provides equity to companies featuring in the energy transition and that are ready for the next phase in their growth, typically investing between EUR 10 million and EUR 25 million. For more information about ABN AMRO ETF and previous investments, visit the ABN AMRO website or via LinkedIn. For more information about Fiberline, please visit www.fiberlinecomposites.com.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 07:12:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:53aITOCHU : Announces Development of Garbage Bag Made From Marine Debris
PU
02:51aOil prices slip but traders cheer vaccine approval
RE
02:51aHUDDLE : Company update for November 2020
AQ
02:51aNORDEA BANK : Company Announcement nr. 111, 2020 - Individual Solvency Need Q3 2020 for Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
AQ
02:51aPUBLIC FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (November 2020)
PU
02:51aDEC. 02, 2020TSE DECISION ON MARKET DIVISION PERTAINING TO ALTERATION OF LISTING MARKET (FROM MOTHERS TO 1ST SECTION) : Shinnihonseiyaku Co.,Ltd.
PU
02:50aChina shares end flat as healthcare losses offset gains in property stocks
RE
02:50aAKTIA PANKKI OYJ : funds will be made available to private investors through Nordnet
AQ
02:49aBAYER : sets up cell and gene platform to foster purchased biotech firms
RE
02:49aFUJI OIL : Sustainable cocoa bean procurement(212KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
3S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs on vaccine optimism
4No-trade deal Brexit is still possible, UK minister says
5DAX : Asian shares bounce on hopes for U.S. stimulus, vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ