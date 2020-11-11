ABN Amro Bank : Good operational quarter for ABN AMRO, resilient in challenging circumstances

As the Covid-19 health crisis continues to affect us all, the wellbeing of our clients and staff remains our main focus and we will continue to support our clients wherever possible. Our strong digital network combined with the dedication and flexibility of our people ensures our services to clients remain consistent and our operating result resilient. In mid-October the Netherlands went back into a partial lockdown. We are therefore cautious about the outlook and concerned about the long-term impact on society.

With net profit at 301 million euros, ABN AMRO delivered a good operational performance in the third quarter of 2020. The Dutch economy, our home market, is still doing relatively well, due to the partial lockdown and the Dutch government's active support for businesses. The most severe consequences of Covid-19 are yet to come, but with its strong capital position, the bank is resilient enough to weather the current challenging conditions.

