ABN Amro Bank : Impact investing now also available to private investors

12/01/2020 | 01:21am EST
From today, private individuals can invest in the Global Impact Equity Fund distributed and advised on by Aegon Asset Management and ABN AMRO, giving clients the opportunity to invest in companies that could produce financial yields but also have a positive impact on society and the environment. With the introduction of the Global Impact Equity Fund, Aegon Asset Management and ABN AMRO are stepping up their efforts to put impact investing firmly on the investment map. Investments start from as little as 50 euros. Please note that every investment carry inherent risks, that will be detailed in the regulatory documents on the fund.

From today, the new Global Impact Equity Fund distributed and advised on by Aegon Asset Management and ABN AMRO is available. Companies are included in this fund based on their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and their positive contribution to society. The fund looks at their sustained efforts in the areas of the environment, society and corporate governance, excluding companies that are known to be involved in controversial activities. Given that clients can invest from as little as 50 euros, Aegon Asset Management and ABN AMRO have significantly lowered the threshold to impact investing, making it accessible to small private investors. ABN AMRO clients can invest in this fund through the bank's self-directed investing, investment advice and sustainable asset management services.

Impact investing is the future

Impact investing is rapidly gaining in popularity among investors. Over the past year, sustainable or socially responsible investing considerably outperformed traditional forms of investment. The Covid-19 pandemic has further added to the momentum behind sustainable investing, especially as sustainable industries have proved to be better able to withstand the resulting crisis. ABN AMRO and Aegon Asset Management expect future regulations in the area of sustainable investing to further accelerate the rise of sustainable and impact investing. At present, ABN AMRO has 20 billion euros of sustainably invested client assets invested, including 1 billion euros in impact investments. Aegon Asset Management has 211.8 billion euros of sustainably invested client assets, including 5.1 billion euros in impact investments.

New standard

'What we want our clients to realise is that they can truly make a difference with their sustainable investments with ABN AMRO,' says Vincent Triesschijn, ABN AMRO's Sustainable Investing Director. 'We are seeing that investing based on ESG criteria is becoming increasingly popular and that the total capital invested sustainably worldwide has meanwhile reached record levels. More and more of our clients want to see the direct impact of their sustainable investment. We want impact investing to grow into a mature investment category, with investments ranging from 50 euros to 50 million euros. With the launch of the Global Impact Equity Fund, we are now giving everyone the opportunity to contribute to a positive impact on society and the environment through their investments. But remember, investments also carry inherent risks.'

Brunno Maradei, Global Head of Responsible Investment of Aegon Asset Management, says: 'Investors are increasingly waking up to the real impact they can have in making a lasting and positive change to the world we live in. Whether it be climate, societal or other environmental changes, investors have never had such an opportunity for their money to have a positive impact on our planet. At Aegon Asset Management, we have been helping our customers invest responsibly for over 30 years and are proud to have teamed up with ABN AMRO so our combined customer base can make a difference to our world.'

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 06:20:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
