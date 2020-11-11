Log in
ABN Amro Bank : Pillar 3 disclosures Q3 2020​ (PDF 225 KB)

11/11/2020 | 01:19am EST

Pillar 3 Report

Third quarter 2020

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

2 > Table of contents Table of contents

Table of contents

Notes to the reader

Own funds (based on phased-in)

Leverage ratio

Overview of RWAs

(EU OV1)

RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach

(EU CR8)

RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMA

(EU MR2-B)

Capital instruments' main features

Disclaimer & cautionary statements

3

4

7

10

11

11

12

18

ABN AMRO Bank Pillar 3 Report third quarter 2020

3 > Pillar 3 Q3 > Notes to the reader

Notes to the reader

This Pillar 3 Report provides the consolidated disclosures of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. required by Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms (Part Eight) and the EBA Guidelines on disclosure requirements under Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013. The Pillar 3 Report for Q3 2020 includes the required quarterly disclosures and should be read in conjunction with the ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Pillar 3 2019 Report, which provides more comprehensive information about risk, funding and capital management. The templates included in this quarterly Pillar 3 Report have been prepared in accordance with the abovementioned regulations and guidelines.

Presentation of information

This report is presented in euros (EUR), which is ABN AMRO's functional and presentation currency, rounded to the nearest million (unless otherwise stated). Certain figures in this report may not tally exactly due to rounding. Furthermore, certain percentages in this document have been calculated using rounded figures. The capital figures in the Pillar 3 Report are based on CRR phased-in figures. The figures presented in this document are neither required to be, nor have been audited or reviewed by our external auditor.

Pillar 3 disclosure templates

The following template is not applicable to ABN AMRO and has therefore not been included in this report:

  • Template 30 of EBA Guidelines "EU CCR7 - RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMM" does not apply to ABN AMRO, as we do not use the IMM methodology for measuring the EAD for counterparty credit risk exposures. Instead, we use the CEM method (CRR 274) to calculate the EAD for derivatives and the FCCM method for securities financing transactions (CRR 220/222).

New regulation to be implemented

In June 2020, EBA published the final draft of Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on institutions' public disclosures as per its mandate under Article 434 of the CRR2 to introduce uniform formats and associated instructions for disclosure requirements in order to optimise the Pillar 3 policy framework.

The new ITS aims to reinforce market discipline by increasing consistency and comparability of institutions' public disclosures, and to implement the CRR2 regulatory changes in alignment with the revised Basel Pillar 3 standards. These requirements will introduce a comprehensive set of disclosure templates, tables and related instructions in order to ensure alignment and consistency with the Basel Committee's updated Pillar 3 framework.

Most of the new disclosure requirements will be taking effect from June 2021. ABN AMRO is currently assessing the impact of ITS disclosure on its Pillar 3 Report.

ABN AMRO Bank Pillar 3 Report third quarter 2020

4 > Pillar 3 Q3 > Own funds (based on phased-in)

Own funds (based on phased-in)

(in millions)30 September 202030 June 2020

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: instruments and reserves

1

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

13,910

13,910

- of which shares

13,910

13,910

2

Retained earnings

6,230

6,271

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

-1,838

-1,825

3a

Funds for general banking risk

  1. Amount of qualifying items referred to in Art. 484 (3) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase-out from CET1
  2. Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET1)

5a

Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend

-99

-400

6

Common Equity Tier 1

(CET 1) capital before regulatory adjustments

18,203

17,957

Common Equity Tier 1

(CET1) capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Additional value adjustments (-)

-52

-39

8

Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (-)

-127

-132

10

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from

temporary differences (-)

-28

-91

11

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges

1,930

1,917

  1. Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
  2. Any increase in equity that results from securitised assets (-)
  3. Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own

credit standing

24

26

15

Defined-benefit pension fund assets (-)

16

Direct and indirect holding by an institution of own CET1 instruments (-)

-10

  1. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (-)
  2. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (-)
  3. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (-)

20a Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a RW of 1250%, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative

20b - of which qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (-) 20c - of which securitisation positions (-)

20d - of which free deliveries (-)

  1. Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% thres- hold, net of related eligible tax liabilities) (-)
  2. Amount exceeding the 15% threshold (-)
  3. - of which direct and indirect holding by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

25 - of which deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

25a Losses for the current financial year (-)

25b Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET1 items (-)

26

Additional deductions of CET1 Capital due to Article 3 CRR

-273

-273

27

Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution (-)

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

1,474

1,398

29

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

19,677

19,355

ABN AMRO Bank Pillar 3 Report third quarter 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 06:18:05 UTC
