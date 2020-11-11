ABN Amro Bank : Pillar 3 disclosures Q3 2020​ (PDF 225 KB)

3 > Pillar 3 Q3 > Notes to the reader

Notes to the reader

This Pillar 3 Report provides the consolidated disclosures of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. required by Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms (Part Eight) and the EBA Guidelines on disclosure requirements under Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013. The Pillar 3 Report for Q3 2020 includes the required quarterly disclosures and should be read in conjunction with the ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Pillar 3 2019 Report, which provides more comprehensive information about risk, funding and capital management. The templates included in this quarterly Pillar 3 Report have been prepared in accordance with the abovementioned regulations and guidelines.

Presentation of information

This report is presented in euros (EUR), which is ABN AMRO's functional and presentation currency, rounded to the nearest million (unless otherwise stated). Certain figures in this report may not tally exactly due to rounding. Furthermore, certain percentages in this document have been calculated using rounded figures. The capital figures in the Pillar 3 Report are based on CRR phased-in figures. The figures presented in this document are neither required to be, nor have been audited or reviewed by our external auditor.

Pillar 3 disclosure templates

The following template is not applicable to ABN AMRO and has therefore not been included in this report:

Template 30 of EBA Guidelines "EU CCR7 - RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMM" does not apply to ABN AMRO, as we do not use the IMM methodology for measuring the EAD for counterparty credit risk exposures. Instead, we use the CEM method (CRR 274) to calculate the EAD for derivatives and the FCCM method for securities financing transactions (CRR 220/222).

New regulation to be implemented

In June 2020, EBA published the final draft of Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on institutions' public disclosures as per its mandate under Article 434 of the CRR2 to introduce uniform formats and associated instructions for disclosure requirements in order to optimise the Pillar 3 policy framework.

The new ITS aims to reinforce market discipline by increasing consistency and comparability of institutions' public disclosures, and to implement the CRR2 regulatory changes in alignment with the revised Basel Pillar 3 standards. These requirements will introduce a comprehensive set of disclosure templates, tables and related instructions in order to ensure alignment and consistency with the Basel Committee's updated Pillar 3 framework.

Most of the new disclosure requirements will be taking effect from June 2021. ABN AMRO is currently assessing the impact of ITS disclosure on its Pillar 3 Report.