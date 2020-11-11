|
ABN Amro Bank : Quarterly Report Q3 2020 (PDF 420 KB)
11/11/2020 | 01:19am EST
Introduction/ Figures at a glance
Figures at a glance
Net proﬁt/(loss)
Return on equity1,2,3
Earnings per share4
(in millions)
Target range is 10-13 (in %)
(in EUR)
1,200
18
0.90
800
12
11.0
0.60
0.57
558
6.0
5.6
0.31
0.28
316
301
6
0.30
0
-5
0
-0.7
0.00
-395
-6
-0.30
-8.7
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Cost/income ratio3
Cost of risk1,5
Net interest margin
Target range is 56-58 (in %)
(in bps)
(in bps)
1
Introduction
Financial review
Risk
100
80
67.6
59.4
65.9
60.4
61.5
40
20
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
CET1 ratio3,6
(end-of-period, in %)
Target range is 17.5-18.5 (in %)
132
120
99
90
60
46
42
30
16
|
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Total capital ratio
(end-of-period, in %)
180
163
162
155
160
147
140
140
120
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Leverage ratio (CDR)6
(end-of-period, in %)
developments
Capital management
20
18.2
18.1
17.3
17.3
17.2
15
10
5
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
26.3
25.9
25.2
24.5
23.4
24
18
12
6
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
4.5
|
|
|
|
4
3
2
1
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
-
Calculation based on annualised ﬁgures.
-
Annualised proﬁt/(loss) for the period, excluding coupons attributable to AT1 capital securities and results attributable to non-controlling interests, divided by the average equity attributable to the owners of the company excluding AT1 capital securities.
-
Strategic target ranges are under consideration as part of the strategy review. ABN AMRO will present the outcome at the Investor Update on 30 November 2020.
-
Annualised proﬁt/(loss) for the period, excluding coupons attributable to AT1 capital securities and results attributable to non-controlling interests, divided by the average outstanding and paid-up ordinary shares.
-
Annualised impairment charges on loans and advances customers for the period divided by the average loans and advances customers (excluding at fair value through P&L) on the basis of gross carrying amount and excluding the fair value adjustments from hedge accounting.
-
In Q4, the full-year proﬁt/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent company, excluding AT1 capital securities, is added to CET1 capital after deduction of the proposed 62% full-year dividend payout. In the other quarters, only interim losses attributable to owners of the parent company, excluding AT1 capital securities, are included in CET1 capital.
ABN AMRO Bank Quarterly Report third quarter 2020
Introduction/ Message from the CEO
Message from the CEO
As the Covid-19 health crisis continues to affect us all, the wellbeing of our clients and staff remains our main focus. The number of coronavirus infections increased after the summer, putting the Netherlands back into a partial lockdown in mid-October. We are therefore cautious about the outlook and concerned about the long-term impact on society. To ensure society is not unnecessarily affected, it is essential that we adhere to the government's prevention measures. Meanwhile we will continue to support our clients wherever possible. Our strong digital backbone combined with the dedication and flexibility of our people ensures our services to clients remain consistent and our result resilient. We are finalising the strategy review and making good initial progress in winding down the CIB non-core portfolio. We also continue to make progress on my other priorities: navigating the bank through Covid-19, safeguarding our licence to operate and further enhancing the bank's culture.
The impact of Covid-19 continues. The lockdown in the Netherlands earlier in the year was less severe and shorter than in many other countries and we saw economic activity remain relatively resilient over the summer. The government continues to take decisive action to support the economy, and is now also helping companies adapt to changed circumstances to stimulate economic growth. We continue to be in close dialogue with our clients as the automatic deferral of interest and principal payments has come to an end. The number of bankruptcies has been trending down since April, a result of government and other support measures.
Net profit in Q3 2020 was EUR 301 million, reflecting a good operational performance and moderating impairments under challenging circumstances.
This result was supported by a book gain on the sale of our Paris office building, partly offset by provisions for the wind-down of the CIB non-core portfolio.
Net interest income continues to be impacted by pressure on deposit margins as well as lower corporate loan volumes as we reduced the CIB non-core portfolio by some EUR 3.7 billion. We continue to focus on mitigating
the impact of negative interest rates and will start charging clients with deposits in excess of EUR 500,000 negative rates from January 2021. We remain on track to achieve a cost level of around EUR 5.1 billion for 2020, excluding restructuring provisions for the CIB review.
At EUR 270 million, impairments were moderate compared with previous quarters, while including additional cost of risk for the wind-down of the CIB non-core portfolio. This is less than previously guided, we remain cautious. Full-year impairments are expected to be below our Q2 guidance of EUR 3 billion, closer to the Q1 guidance of EUR 2.5 billion. We expect the effect of Covid-19 to carry over into 2021, although leading to lower impairment levels than in 2020.
The return on equity was 5.6% and the cost/income ratio was 61.5%. We entered the Covid-19 crisis with a strong capital position and the Q3 Basel III CET1 ratio was 17.2%, while the Basel IV CET1 ratio increased to around 15%, comfortably above regulatory requirements. In anticipation of the final TRIM letters, we added EUR 6.1 billion to RWA, while the wind-down of the CIB non-core portfolio and the implementation of the SME supporting factor had a lowering effect. I am pleased with our strong capital position, which provides resilience in a challenging environment. However, going forward we expect further headwinds, including regulatory developments and elevated impairments due to Covid-19. We are committed to resuming payment of dividends, sustainably, conditions permitting and taking into account ECB recommendations. The payout of the accrued full-year 2019 dividend will be considered prudently at full-year 2020, taking into account the status of the ECB dividend recommendation as well as conditions and prospects at that time. Until a decision has been made, the final dividend for 2019 will not be included in CET1 capital.
Risk management and compliance, including the fight against money laundering, are key to our licence to operate. We are making progress on our AML remediation programmes and around 3,400 FTEs are currently fully committed to these activities.
Financial review
Risk developments
Capital management
Other
ABN AMRO Bank Quarterly Report third quarter 2020
Introduction/ Message from the CEO
Together with four other Dutch banks, we have established Transaction Monitoring Netherlands (TMNL) in the collective fight against financial crime. TMNL focuses on identifying unusual patterns in payments traffic in addition to our own transaction monitoring activities.
The investigation into our AML activities is ongoing and we continue to fully cooperate.
Our purpose, 'Banking for better, for generations to come' guides us in delivering on our strategy. Having a clear vision on the bank we want to be is essential to navigate the bank through current circumstances. The strategy review entails firm choices to ensure we deliver on our three strategic pillars going forward - sustainability, customer experience and building a future-proof bank - taking into account current regulatory and economic circumstances.
ABN AMRO has strong fundamentals with leading market positions in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe, serving clients in segments where we have scale and where
we focus, invest and grow. By further engraining client centricity and building a simpler, more effective organisation, we deliver on our financial ambitions and moderate risk profile. From a position of capital strength, we are committed to strong returns, strict capital allocation discipline and attractive distributions for shareholders, conditional on regulatory approval.
While we are finalising the strategy review, we are getting on with the related strategic execution. We are making good initial progress on the wind-down of the CIB non-core business. We are also transforming the CIB core portfolio and have signed a strategic partnership with ODDO BHF to combine and enhance our equity brokerage services and strengthen our leading equity capital markets and corporate broking offering. This partnership also provides opportunities to grow further in Northwest Europe, underlining our regional ambitions. We will update you on plans for the CIB core portfolio at the Investor Update.
We continue to focus on sustainability, one of our strategic pillars. In line with our ambition to make our office buildings more sustainable, we announced the sale of our office building in Paris. Neuflize OBC headquarters will be relocated to a more sustainable building with facilities that are in line with current remote working practices. Furthermore we now share regular reports with our Private Banking clients to give them insight into the sustainability impact of their investments.
Meanwhile we are building on our digital capabilities and accelerating our propositions. Being at the forefront of new technology is key to giving our clients an effortless customer experience. This is why we have partnered with Techstars, a global platform for investment and innovation, to identify and support innovative startups that will transform financial services.
My colleagues and their dedication to serving our clients amid ongoing challenging circumstances continue to make me proud. The engagement score in a recently conducted staff survey was 84%, significantly higher than in previous years. This strong engagement is also demonstrated by the keen interest our employees have shown in a course on how to help clients, friends and family deal with the current circumstances.
I look forward to updating you on the outcome of our strategy review at the Investor Update on 30 November.
Robert Swaak
CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Financial review
Risk developments
Capital management
Other
ABN AMRO Bank Quarterly Report third quarter 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 06:18:05 UTC
