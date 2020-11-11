ABN Amro Bank : Quarterly Report Q3 2020​ (PDF 420 KB)

As the Covid-19 health crisis continues to affect us all, the wellbeing of our clients and staff remains our main focus. The number of coronavirus infections increased after the summer, putting the Netherlands back into a partial lockdown in mid-October. We are therefore cautious about the outlook and concerned about the long-term impact on society. To ensure society is not unnecessarily affected, it is essential that we adhere to the government's prevention measures. Meanwhile we will continue to support our clients wherever possible. Our strong digital backbone combined with the dedication and flexibility of our people ensures our services to clients remain consistent and our result resilient. We are finalising the strategy review and making good initial progress in winding down the CIB non-core portfolio. We also continue to make progress on my other priorities: navigating the bank through Covid-19, safeguarding our licence to operate and further enhancing the bank's culture.

The impact of Covid-19 continues. The lockdown in the Netherlands earlier in the year was less severe and shorter than in many other countries and we saw economic activity remain relatively resilient over the summer. The government continues to take decisive action to support the economy, and is now also helping companies adapt to changed circumstances to stimulate economic growth. We continue to be in close dialogue with our clients as the automatic deferral of interest and principal payments has come to an end. The number of bankruptcies has been trending down since April, a result of government and other support measures.

Net profit in Q3 2020 was EUR 301 million, reflecting a good operational performance and moderating impairments under challenging circumstances.

This result was supported by a book gain on the sale of our Paris office building, partly offset by provisions for the wind-down of the CIB non-core portfolio.

Net interest income continues to be impacted by pressure on deposit margins as well as lower corporate loan volumes as we reduced the CIB non-core portfolio by some EUR 3.7 billion. We continue to focus on mitigating