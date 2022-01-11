ABOG Appoints New Board Officers, Division Chair, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Dallas, TX, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three new Board Officers, one new subspecialty Division Chair, and five new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were recently appointed and will begin their terms on July 1, 2022. The REI Chair serves as an ex-officio subspecialty representative on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:
New Board Officers
President
George A. Macones, MD, MSCE
Professor
Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Texas at Austin
Treasurer
Ronald D. Alvarez, MD, MBA
Professor
Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Vice President
Wanda K. Nicholson, MD, MPH, MBA
Professor
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
Immediate Past President
Andrew J Satin, MD
Professor
Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Divisions
Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Emily S. Jungheim, MD
Professor
Chief, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology, and Infertility
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University
New Members of Subspecialty Divisions
Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
LaTasha B. Craig, MD
Professor
Section Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
Erica E. Marsh, MD, MSCI
Professor
Division Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Michigan Medical School
Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Gary Sutkin, MD
Professor
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Division of Gynecologic Oncology
Wendy R. Brewster, MD, PhD
Professor
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill
Complex Family Planning
Biftu Mengesha, MD, MAS
Assistant Professor
Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences
University of California, San Francisco
About ABOG
The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.
# # #