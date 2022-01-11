ABOG Appoints New Board Officers, Division Chair, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Dallas, TX, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three new Board Officers, one new subspecialty Division Chair, and five new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were recently appointed and will begin their terms on July 1, 2022. The REI Chair serves as an ex-officio subspecialty representative on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:

New Board Officers

President

George A. Macones, MD, MSCE

Professor

Chair

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Texas at Austin

Treasurer

Ronald D. Alvarez, MD, MBA

Professor

Chair

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Vice President

Wanda K. Nicholson, MD, MPH, MBA

Professor

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

Imme diate Past President

Andrew J Satin, MD

Professor

Chair

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Divisions

Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility



Emily S. Jungheim, MD

Professor

Chief, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology, and Infertility

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University





New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

LaTasha B. Craig, MD

Professor

Section Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Oklahoma College of Medicine

Erica E. Marsh, MD, MSCI

Professor

Division Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Michigan Medical School

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Gary Sutkin, MD

Professor

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Missouri-Kansas City

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Wendy R. Brewster, MD, PhD

Professor

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

Complex Family Planning

Biftu Mengesha, MD, MAS

Assistant Professor

Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences

University of California, San Francisco



About ABOG



The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

