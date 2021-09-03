Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABOG Supports OB GYNs and Reproductive Health Rights

09/03/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, TX, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Senate Bill 8, which took effect September 1, 2021, bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected and allows for civil litigation against providers or anyone else who helps a pregnant individual obtain an abortion. The law will limit the provision of safe and legal abortion services across Texas and force people to seek these services in other states. As a result, this law will disproportionately affect minority, lower income, and vulnerable populations. The law also does not allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest.

 

ABOG is a non-profit organization whose role is to administer certification programs to obstetricians and gynecologists (OB GYNs) across the United States who voluntarily seek to become board-certified.  ABOG supports the important health care role that OB GYNs play in the comprehensive care and treatment of their patients. A critical aspect of the specialty of OB GYN and patient care includes the medical knowledge, skills, and judgment relative to reproductive health rights, including access to contraception as well as to safe and legal pregnancy termination.

 

Access to safe and legal pregnancy termination is essential to reproductive health, and it has been a legal right in the United States for the past 48 years after the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.  ABOG’s mission is to define the standards, certify OB GYNs, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health. Our commitment to these principles is firm and unwavering in support of OB GYNs who wish to provide comprehensive reproductive health care to the patients and families they serve. Patients place their trust in the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship, and they must have confidence that their OB GYNs can provide the evidence-based counseling and care that they need without intimidation, retribution, or litigation.

 

 

###


Sandra Hodgson
American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
214-871-1619
shodgson@abog.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pPACIFIC OAK STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pDairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
02:52pEUROTECH S P A : Results of the Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2021 approved by the BoD
PU
02:52pEUROTECH S P A : Consolidate Interim financial report at 30 June 2021
PU
02:52pCREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. : Announces Ticker Symbol Change to CRKR
BU
02:52pPRSA-NY : Announces 2021 Big Apple ‘15 Under 35' Award Winners
BU
02:48pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:46pNORSEMAN SILVER INC. : Announces Grant of Options
AQ
02:42p8 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs of tomorrow and the future (POLL CLOSES 9/17/2021)
PU
02:42pCOWEN : Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
2WH Smith : European stocks mark worst fall in 2 weeks on U.S. job jitte..
3U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
4U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
5Oil slips as COVID variant weighs on U.S. jobs

HOT NEWS