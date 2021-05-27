DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO

ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU plans Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing in Q2 2021



27.05.2021 / 07:30

ABOUT YOU plans Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing in Q2 2021

ABOUT YOU is Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platform of scale, with ~?1.17 billion in revenues in FY 2020/21 (a 57% YoY increase) and with a presence in 23 markets

ABOUT YOU has already reached group profitability (measured as adj. EBITDA [1] ) in Q4 of its 2020/21 financial year ended 28 February 2021

ABOUT YOU encouraged by strong start to the fiscal year 2021/22 and expects full year revenue growth for fiscal year 2021/22 of 40-50% YoY as it continues to execute on growth strategy

ABOUT YOU successfully responded to the overall COVID-19 induced decline in the global fashion market, continuing its strong growth momentum and launching its market-leading digital fashion platform in 13 new markets in FY 2020/21

Large opportunity in c. ?400bn European fashion market, accelerated by ongoing offline to online shift and increasing smartphone and social media usage

Proven, scalable hybrid business model grounded in a superior user experience fueled by proprietary technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning

Planned private placement of newly issued shares from a capital increase, as well as a secondary component from existing shareholders

ABOUT YOU targets gross proceeds from the placement of new shares of at least ?600 millio

Intended private placement and listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected in Q2 of 2021, subject to market conditions

Hamburg, 27 May 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU") today announced its intention to list its shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. An accompanying private placement to institutional investors in Germany and in certain other countries is expected to comprise newly issued shares from a capital increase and a secondary component from existing shareholders, which include GfH (Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen mbH), management and other minority shareholders, as well as shares in connection with possible over-allotments (the "Private Placement"), covered by a greenshoe option provided by Otto (GmbH & Co KG). The planned Private Placement and the first day of trading are expected in the second quarter of 2021, subject to market conditions. ABOUT YOU aims to raise at least ?600 million in gross proceeds from the Private Placement, the largest share of which it intends to invest in scaling its commerce operations internationally, accelerating the roll-out of its SaaS business in its technology, media and enabling (TME) segment, and in its tech infrastructure and distribution centers.

Tarek Müller, co-founder and member of the management board responsible for Marketing & Brand: "Today's announcement marks an exciting step toward realizing our vision of becoming the leading global fashion platform. We have gone from strength to strength since founding ABOUT YOU seven years ago, having established one of the largest European fashion offerings for Generation Y&Z. But this is just the beginning. Fashion e-commerce will become even more digital, mobile, personalized and inspirational in the years to come, and we are in a strong position to lead this transformation. The planned stock market listing will help us seize this unique opportunity by building on our best-in-class technology and software solutions aimed at digitizing the offline shopping stroll."

Large opportunity in c. ?400bn European fashion market, accelerated by offline to online shift

ABOUT YOU operates in the large and growing European fashion market, estimated at c. ?400bn in total and c. ?75bn for online fashion alone[2] in 2019, with further growth potential based on the accelerating shift from offline to online. With the European online fashion market expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% between 2020 and 2022,[3] and the continued decline of bricks-and-mortar store popularity, ABOUT YOU has a unique opportunity to lead this ongoing market transformation.

ABOUT YOU provides the most inspiring and personalized shopping experience to digital natives, who demonstrate a high affinity for social media, digital marketing and branding, and who often impulse buy their fashion purchases. ABOUT YOU believes this is a highly attractive demographic as online fashion growth will continue to be driven by offline discovery shopping increasingly moving online, fuelled by underlying increasing smartphone and social media usage. Since its foundation, ABOUT YOU has invested heavily into its digital capabilities to target this opportunity, resulting in over 26 million downloads of its state-of-the art app since 2015, giving it a top 3 ranking among iOS apps in the shopping category in the German iOS App Store.[4]

ABOUT YOU's integrated, AI-driven platform, represents the ideal e-commerce offering for this cohort, which is attracted by the company's unparalleled network of cooperations, comprising more than 10,000 influencers, its curated assortment of individual brands, inspiring presentation, superior personalization and creative content. This has made ABOUT YOU the preferred destination for Generation Y&Z.



Europe's fastest-growing fashion platform for young, fashion-conscious customers in 23 markets

With a mission to digitize the shopping stroll, ABOUT YOU has become Europe's fastest-growing fashion platform at scale. Its highly personalized product offering and immersive online shopping experience with inspirational content have made it the preferred destination for a Generation Y&Z customer base in 23 continental European markets. Created as a hybrid platform featuring own inventory (1P) and third-party inventory products (3P), ABOUT YOU is a key partner to fashion brands, which benefit from the company's broad customer base and ability to engage with a young, digital native and social media driven audience. Through its technology, media and enabling (TME) segment, ABOUT YOU also provides its proprietary technology infrastructure as a software as a service (SaaS) solution to other brands and retailers with its ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite (T), offers ad formats for brands (M), and 360 e-commerce services to brands and retailers (E).

Superior economics driving strong growth across all segments

ABOUT YOU combines a strong growth profile with a group net revenue CAGR of over 90% since its foundation in 2014 and a proven path to profitability. Its mobile-first, data-driven and highly personalized approach allowed the company to successfully respond to COVID-19 related declines in the overall fashion market to exceed the ?1bn-mark in group net revenues for the first time in its history, and it ended the 2020/21 financial year[5] with a 57% YoY increase in net revenues to ?1.17bn.

More than half of group net revenues (FY 2020/21: ?660m) are currently generated in the company's core DACH segment, which grew 29% YoY with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% in FY 2020/21. ABOUT YOU's Rest of Europe segment further strengthened its footprint through 13 new market launches[6] in the past financial year alone, as well as strong ongoing growth in existing international markets, resulting in growth of 145% YoY to ?464m net revenues. At the same time, the segment also improved its adjusted EBITDA margin to (18%) in FY 2020/21 from (29%) a year earlier.

ABOUT YOU's TME segment, which comprises the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, is also a crucial contributor to the company's continued strong growth and adjusted EBITDA improvement. TME net revenues grew 61% YoY to ?84m in FY 2020/21, and the segment turned profitable with a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 12%.[7] A key driver of this growth and profitability was the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, which offers the company's full technological platform as a white-label solution for brands' and retailers' own digital channels. More than 60 external shops are live on the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite as of March 2021, where they benefit from the full breadth and scale of ABOUT YOU's proprietary tech innovations that can help them achieve lower costs and greater speed.

Proprietary tech platform and mobile-first approach based on a hybrid business model

ABOUT YOU has revolutionized the fashion shopping stroll by building a fully integrated end-to-end proprietary technology platform, which harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer a superior experience to customers and partners alike, thanks to personalization. Its agile, cloud-based platform serves the entire e-commerce value chain. ABOUT YOU is a mobile-first company and has been particularly successful in adapting to the increasing relevance of mobile devices for e-commerce among its target audience. Approximately 85% of user sessions were conducted via mobile devices in FY2020/21[8], indicating that ABOUT YOU created an online as well as mobile shopping experience that is substantially more convenient than physical fashion stores. The greatest proof of ABOUT YOU's tech platform is the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, that productizes its proprietary tech structure and is further complemented by a 360 e-commerce service portfolio.

To meet changing consumer demand, ABOUT YOU's hybrid business model combines the seamless integration of own inventory (1P) and third-party stock (3P), offering over 400,000 products from over 2,000 brands with an asset-light fulfilment infrastructure. ABOUT YOU is the partner of choice for Europe's leading fashion brands, offering businesses the opportunities to sell at scale through 1P, and to test and grow new products and brands under 3P. Partners benefit from a tailored, end-to-end e-commerce solution in one digital ecosystem, the latest product and technology innovations, and unprecedented access to a broad, loyal, and growing young customer base, with more than 30m monthly active users. Customers benefit from an intuitive and personalized shopping experience, user-friendly interfaces, and a seamless website and app experience geared towards technology-enabled, mobile shopping.

Proven go-to-market playbook for continued expansion

ABOUT YOU was founded in 2014 by Tarek Müller, Hannes Wiese and Sebastian Betz as a subsidiary of Otto Group. In the following years, the company developed its proprietary state-of-the-art technology stack, enabling the swift and successful expansion of its commerce operations across 23 European markets currently. Using a proven data- and technology-led playbook, the company established a large and growing e-commerce fashion presence in its core DACH region, entered the Belgian and Dutch markets in 2017, and has been expanding into new CEE geographies since 2018[9], where it quickly established market leadership[10]. In 2018, Heartland[11] acquired a 28.9% shareholding in ABOUT YOU. Building on its successful expansion in recent years, ABOUT YOU is launching into additional markets, with its focus primarily on Scandinavia and Southern Europe, to build a truly pan-European digital fashion offering.

A leading platform for more sustainable fashion

Consumers - particularly those in ABOUT YOU's core Generation Y&Z target group - are increasingly demanding sustainable fashion choices. ABOUT YOU is uniquely placed to become a European sustainable fashion leader. Living up to its societal responsibility and combining financial success with socially sound and sustainable business practices are key pillars of ABOUT YOU's business model[12]. Demonstrating its strong progress against its sustainability goals, the company's own operations (including all fulfilment services) became CO? emissions neutral in October 2020[13] and it has set itself science-based emission reduction targets in line with the Paris climate agreement and approved by the Science Based Target Initiative[14]. In October 2020, ABOUT YOU also launched its secondhand offering, Second Love. By the end of the fiscal year 2020/21, more than 400,000 quality-proved secondhand items were available in this fast-growing category.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Numis Securities, Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners. Lilja & Co. is the independent advisor to Otto Group, its affiliates and ABOUT YOU. MW&L Capital Partners are the financial advisers to Heartland A/S.



About ABOUT YOU

ABOUT YOU digitizes the classic shopping stroll by creating an inspiring and personalized shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award-winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and a range of more than 400,000 items from over 2,000 brands. With more than 30 million unique monthly active users, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 23 European markets. With the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product.





Additional links:

Investor relations: ir.aboutyou.de

Corporate site: corporate.aboutyou.de

Responsibility report: corporate.aboutyou.de/responsibility

Commerce Suite: commercesuite.aboutyou.com





