Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/15/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding AG / Home Member State
ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.06.2021 / 20:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT YOU Holding AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

15.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding AG
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1208345  15.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pLOS ANGELES POLICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION  : Introduces Debt Protection for L.A. County Law Enforcement Personnel
PR
02:21pEnerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS) Announce Filing of Federal Action in Reno NV to invalidate 14.2 million shares in several previous transactions of former management and 2 service providers who did not perform
GL
02:21pEY Announces Rafael Zakinov of Ruby Has Fulfillment as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New York Award Finalist
BU
02:20pGold falls on bets U.S. Fed may outline taper plan
RE
02:19pMajor traders see oil staying above $70/bbl, $100 not impossible
RE
02:19pChina's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
02:19pChina's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 bln valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
02:19pLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : Wall Street dips as data, Fed meeting keep investors wary
RE
02:18pLANDSEA HOMES  : Shareholder Director Nominations (Form 8-K)
PU
02:18pDEUTSCHE BANK  : U.S. IPOs hit annual record in less than six months
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
4Markets near record highs as Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting
5UK and Australia agree 'comprehensive and ambitious' free trade deal

HOT NEWS