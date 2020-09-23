Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABP Publishing :, a European Market Leader Audiobook Publisher, Rose Superior to Coronacrisis and Increased Sales 65%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Despite the necessity to change the company routine, the publishing house managed to increase performance twice during the lockdown.

ABP Publishing shares the results of the second quarter. They show a significant rise in popularity and interest to audiobooks.

Based on the financial reports for the second quarter, the sales increased 65% compared with the same period of the previous year. The most impressive results have been achieved in the French market with doubled sales.

Noteworthy, during the quarantine, the structure of the listeners' interests has changed. For instance, the audiobooks in the category Relationships and parenting were bought by 50% more often than before the lockdown. The listeners who had to spend more time with their families were searching for ways of comfortable and mutually respected communication with their significant others. As judged by reviews, ABP Publishing audiobooks were immensely helpful in such an unusual situation.

Speaking of listeners' reviews, the average merit of ABP Publishing audiobooks at Audible is more than 4.5 out of 5.0. Moreover, the number of users have completed listening to an audiobook increased by 33.5%. The listeners notice the engaging topics, the high quality of voice-over performance, and eye-catching covers design.

The crucial changes happened in the ABP Publishing organisation. The company created new vacancies in the editorial team. Also, there were some practical courses concerning remote work, so the employees were prepared for new conditions and stayed motivated and engaged in corporate life. The strategy eventually led to the production rise in all the subsidiaries: ABP Verlag, ABP Editions, and ABP Editore. Besides, new markets were started to research and work with, particularly, Swedish, Turkish, Spanish, Norwegian, and Japanese.

The considerable achievements were possible because of the competent and careful management and concerted efforts of all team members. The audiobook is a unique product that requires a creative and flexible approach. The ABP Publishing sales results show that the company found a way to keep the audiobooks in high demand despite all the difficulties in 2020.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aAVANT : Appointment of new Corporate Officers
PU
04:25aSAIL-AWAY Tyra Future Development TEG & TEH JACKETS.
PU
04:25aAVANT : files Annual Securities Report
PU
04:25aAVANT : files Report on Corporate Governance
PU
04:25aECSC : Interim Results
PU
04:25aIMDEX : Employee Rights Plan Appendix 2A and Appendix 3G
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Revolutionary in every way
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : With the RTE ROBOT, Rosenbauer now has a robotic vehicle in its range
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : develops its own extinguishing system for battery fires in electric vehicles
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : starts international sales of its new RT model servies with hybrid drive
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo CEO ruffles feathers with comments about diverse talent
2DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID..
3AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Positive about flying? Airlines look to COVID tests that give results in minutes
5SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group