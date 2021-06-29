Log in
ABT EARNS NEXT-LEVEL EDGE CERTIFICATION, “MOVE”

06/29/2021 | 10:03am EDT
Rockville, MD, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years ago, Abt made a commitment to gender equality with the pursuit of EDGE Certification. The three-tiered EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) methodology is considered the global business standard for gender equality. We were awarded the first level, Assess, in 2019.

Abt has achieved another milestone by reaching the second level—Move  certification – both in the U.S. and on a global level. This recognizes our progress in expanding flexible work and creating organizational culture policies and initiatives that foster greater gender equality. Abt is one of 12 private-sector companies in the U.S. that have attained EDGE certification and only the fifth U.S. company to have achieved Move status.

EDGE measures representation, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows, and inclusiveness of the culture as reflected in employees’ experience in terms of career development opportunities.

 “Certification at the Move level is a huge achievement and means we have made considerable strides in the last two years toward gender equality,” said Abt President and Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Flanagan. “But we won’t stop here. We will continue working toward gender equality within our organization and projects and carry this same momentum into our racial equity work and beyond.”

 

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.  http://www.abtassociates.com

 

About EDGE Certification:

As the leading global certification standard for gender equality, EDGE has developed a strategy tool that analyses organizational policies and practices, qualitative survey data from employees, peer benchmarking, and statistics on key measures such as recruitment, promotion, compensation, and Board make-up. EDGE then offers recommendations that are tailored and scalable to build and improve upon each organization’s baseline. Read more here:  https://bit.ly/3jpLJNj


Mary Maguire
Abt Associates
301 347-5859
mary_maguire@abtassoc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS