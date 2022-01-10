Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ABU DHABI FUND FOR DEVELOPMENT SIGNS AED 385 MLN DEAL TO INVEST IN TOURIST SITES IN THAILAND -WAM

01/10/2022 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABU DHABI FUND FOR DEVELOPMENT SIGNS AED 385 MLN DEAL TO INVEST IN TOURIST SITES IN THAILAND -WAM


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aU.S. wholesale inventories revised higher in November
RE
10:27aU.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped 6.2% in 2021-report
RE
10:22aMexican auto production falls for fourth year running
RE
10:18aEU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'
RE
10:18aMillion Indians get COVID vaccine boosters, hospitalisation low
RE
10:16aU.S. Senator Warren calls on Fed to release more ethics scandal information
RE
10:16aTake-Two to buy "FarmVille" maker Zynga for $11 billion in mobile gaming push
RE
10:14aFrance's CGT union calls Jan. 25 energy and mining sector strike
RE
10:11aTilray posts surprise profit on cost cuts, pledges more savings
RE
10:10aToronto index slips after spike in U.S. Treasury yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS