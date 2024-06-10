ABU DHABI'S TAQA HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW FROM NEGOTIATIONS TO LAUNCH JOINT TAKEOVER BID WITH SPAIN'S CRITERIA FOR NATURGY, EL MUNDO NEWSPAPER REPORTS
Long-dated Treasury holdings downsized as Fed faces tough inflation choices
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Adobe, Walmart, Nvidia, Tesla...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
In the Market: How the US is daring the world to find a dollar alternative
Australia's Nine Entertainment says Peter Costello steps down as chairman
Tesla turns to Musk's small shareholder fans to back $56 billion payday
