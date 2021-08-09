Log in
AC Milan and ROInvesting Announce Partnership Extension

08/09/2021 | 04:01am EDT
MILAN, Italy, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Milan and ROInvesting are delighted to announce the renewal of their partnership. The Rossoneri welcomed online trading broker ROInvesting to its family of commercial partners in April 2020, and the two brands will now continue their journey together for the third consecutive football season.

The partnership renewal comes after a successful year for both brands, which saw AC Milan qualifying for the UEFA Champions League with its male and female team and ROInvesting's client base fast rising. The joint efforts also included off-the-pitch community work on initiatives such as the Fondazione Milan's support for frontline Covid-19 personnel.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer at AC Milan said, “As a Club, we are delighted to continue our journey with ROInvesting. They have proved to be a fantastic partner with a keen eye for off-the-pitch community work, supporting Fondazione Milan’s initiatives in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in time of need.”

"We are very excited to announce the renewal of our partnership with AC Milan. Our goal from day one was to create a strong, long-lasting relationship between the two sides and we are delighted to see it take shape," said Constandinos Zavros, ROInvesting Spokesperson.

ROInvesting has been enabling individuals in Italy and around Europe to explore their trading passion on a technological platform that brings the global financial arenas to their fingertips. A regulated broker with desktop and mobile interfaces, ROInvesting offers unmatched trading tools, educational materials and data security, while continuously expanding their offering to match the pace of the financial world, which seems to go faster than ever.

For more information, visit: www.roinvesting.com

ROInvesting is the brand name of Royal Forex, a Cyprus Investment Firm, regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc8e17a1-30b1-4ace-991c-13c338535b54

 


Benedikt van Lengerich
PHONE NUMBER: +357 95 128446
Email: ben.vl@thestarmedia.com

Primary Logo

Sponsorship Image AC Milan

OFFICIAL CFD PARTNER EUROPE

© GlobeNewswire 2021
