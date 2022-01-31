ACAMS Global Sanctions Summit Tackles Emerging Compliance Risks Tied to Russia, Cybercrime, and Crypto with More Than 55 High-Level Expert Speakers

Summit speakers include representatives from the White House, United Nations, World Bank, European Commission, U.S. Senate, OFAC, OFSI, NATO, FBI, Citibank, HSBC, Nordea, PayPal, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Standard Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and more

Chicago, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to keep compliance practitioners apprised of evolving global regulatory obligations and geopolitical risks, ACAMS will host a two-day training event for its 2nd Annual Global Sanctions Space Summit. Beginning on February 2, attendees of this fully virtual summit will hear guidance on how to navigate compliance hurdles from high-level governmental officials and sanctions experts, including representatives from the White House National Security Council, United Nations Development Programme, World Bank, U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), European Commission, U.K. Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), NATO, U.S. Senate, U.S. Department of Commerce, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many of world’s largest financial institutions and law firms.

In addition to answering questions submitted by summit participants, speakers at this one-of-a-kind event will outline best practices on such timely topics as potential compliance steps linked to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, providing humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, gleaning lessons from recent ransomware attacks, using blockchain and network analytics to safeguard trade finance deals, and managing cross-border compliance conflicts including that of China’s new anti-foreign sanctions law.

Peter Harrell, senior director of International Economics and Competitiveness at the White House’s National Security Council, will separately update attendees on the latest U.S. sanctions priorities in a keynote address.

“With global geopolitical tensions on the rise and sanctions increasingly deployed to fight cybercrime and protect human rights around the world, the work of compliance professionals has never been more complex or more important,” said ACAMS CEO, Scott Liles. “That’s why we’ve pulled out all of the stops for this summit to ensure that attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the world’s most knowledgeable compliance experts, including current and former directors of the today’s most active national sanctions enforcement agencies.”

“Whether you are seeking advice on strengthening compliance audits, concerned about the role of cryptocurrencies in sanctions evasion schemes, or preparing for the looming possibility of additional restrictions against Russia, the summit’s speakers can offer you practical guidance on how to shield your institution from regulatory and reputational harm,” he said.

Participants will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The full program for ACAMS Global Sanctions Space Summit can be found here.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of nearly 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.