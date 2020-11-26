Log in
News  >  Companies

ACB DECEMBER 1 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors With Losses of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora Cannabis Inc. – ACB

11/26/2020 | 12:00pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) between February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the December 1, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=aurora-cannabis-inc&id=2437 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=aurora-cannabis-inc&id=2437

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; the Company’s purported “business transformation plan” and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


© GlobeNewswire 2020
