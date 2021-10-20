ACCC & AER annual report 2020-21

Annual Report of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the Australian Energy Regulator (AER).

This report describes the performance of the agency, including operational and financial management, for the year ending 30 June 2021.

It addresses our annual reporting obligations under:

the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013

the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Rule 2014

the performance measures set out in the outcome and programs framework in our Portfolio Budget Statement 2020-21 and Corporate Plan 2020-21

other relevant legislation, including the Competition and Consumer Act 2010.

The report is prepared in accordance with section 46 of the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013.

An HTML version of the annual report is under preparation.