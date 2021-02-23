ACE Congratulates Tom Vilsack for His Confirmation as USDA Secretary

Posted on 02/23/2021| Tags: ACE, USDA, Vilsack, confirmation

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate cast their vote confirming Tom Vilsack to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

'We congratulate Tom Vilsack on his confirmation to once again lead USDA and look forward to working with him on our priority issues, including the timely matter of direct aid to biofuel producers through the optional authority provided by Congress in the latest round of stimulus. We will also work with Secretary Vilsack to advocate for biofuels within the Administration by pushing the EPA to get the RFS back on track and ensuring corn ethanol is part of climate solution. Other priorities we will engage USDA on include promoting infrastructure for E15 and E85 use, incentivizing farmers to engage in climate-smart practices which help reduce the carbon intensity of corn ethanol and restoring export market opportunities.'

For more on ACE's ethanol priorities with EPA and the Department of Agriculture, click here.