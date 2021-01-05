ACE Hopeful EPA Chief Nominee Will Bring a Change in Philosophy

Sioux Falls, SD - The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement on reports that President-elect Joe Biden will announce Michael Regan, who has been secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality since 2017, as the nominee to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Regan served at EPA for nearly 10 years during the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, holding several positions dealing with air policy.

'We congratulate Secretary Regan on his nomination to be EPA Administrator and look forward to working with him to get the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) back on track, clear regulatory hurdles to E15 and higher blends, and ensure corn ethanol is part of the solution to new policies designed to tackle climate change.

'Decisions the EPA Administrator makes to implement the RFS play an outsized role in the economic vitality of rural America and ethanol's ability to meet its potential in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by displacing oil. Unfortunately, previous EPA Administrators under President Obama and President Trump have improperly exercised their authority as confirmed through several court decisions. In other words, EPA's mismanagement of the RFS has undercut ethanol's ability to reduce GHG emissions in the near term.

'ACE is committed to driving federal policies forward that harness the incredible potential increasing the use of ethanol has to fight climate change while providing significant benefits to rural economies. We are hopeful for a change in philosophy at EPA and a constructive partnership with Mr. Regan to ensure the Agency isn't an impediment to meeting this potential.'