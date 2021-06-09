ACE Praises Member Chief Ethanol for New CCS Venture

Posted on 06/09/2021| Tags: ACE, Catahoula, Chief Ethanol Fuels, Battelle

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) congratulates one of its ethanol producer members Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc. for the announcement of onsite carbon capture and sequestration projects with Catahoula Resources, LLC at its ethanol plants in Hastings and Lexington, Nebraska, which should reduce the carbon intensity (CI) of each facility significantly. ACE CEO Brian Jennings praised Chief Ethanol for this endeavor to improve its carbon footprint in the following statement:

'ACE applauds Chief Ethanol for making this important and forward-thinking investment at its plants to further improve the process by which it produces clean, low carbon ethanol. These CCS projects will improve the CI score of each Chief facility while increasing the value of their ethanol, supporting area Nebraska communities, and helping the nation reach ambitious carbon emissions goals by midcentury. Chief is one of many ACE members involved with CCS projects, reinforcing the fact that our members intend to play a significant and proactive role in tackling climate change.'

Past ACE Board President Duane Kristensen, General Manager and Vice President of Operations for Chief Ethanol stated: 'Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc. is eager to explore the tremendous potential that this partnership in carbon sequestration can create to enhance the environmental and sustainability benefits of our current renewable fuels production.'

Last month, Catahoula Resources announceda joint development agreement with Battelle to build low-cost CCS projects at or near Nebraska ethanol plants.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts recently signed legislation to establish the legal and regulatory process for ethanol plants in the state to move forward with carbon capture and storage projects.