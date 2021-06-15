Log in
ACE Reaction to USDA Plans to Distribute Pandemic Assistance

06/15/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Posted on 06/15/2021

Sioux Falls, SD (June 15, 2021) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announcedmore details surrounding the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, which was announcedin March and dedicates $6 billion in unspent pandemic relief for a variety of producers, including renewable fuels. Of the $6 billion in available funds, $700 million is designated for biofuel producers, and is planned for implementation within 60 days. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the statement below following the announcement:

'While we sought a higher level of funding to offset the damage done to ethanol producers from the unprecedented global pandemic, we appreciate that USDA is going to make some funds available yet this summer. The fact that the aid won't address the full impacts and need reinforces our belief that USDA should not allow a disproportionate amount of funds to go to large conglomerates at the expense of farmer-owned and smaller ethanol producers. We have engaged USDA on ways to ensure equitable treatment for farmer-owned and small ethanol producers and look forward to the specifics on how USDA intends to distribute funds.'

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 17:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
