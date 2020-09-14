Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACE Statement on Brazil's Extension of TRQ on US Ethanol

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Posted on 09/14/2020| Tags: ACE, Brazil, TRQ, ethanol

Sioux Falls, SD(September 14, 2020) - The U.S. and Brazil announcedlate Friday they're reinstating for 90 days starting today, September 14, the tariff rate quota (TRQ) on Brazilian imports of U.S. ethanol, which expired August 31 and allowed nearly 200 million gallons of U.S. ethanol to be imported tariff free. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following reaction:

'While an extension is better than the flat 20 percent tariff on all U.S. exports, this merely kicks the can down the road past the election and can be added to the list of piling uncertainties facing our industry. We have been trying to restore demand at home and around the world and in a year like 2020, finding growth opportunities are of the utmost importance.

'Prior to the imposition of the TRQ, Brazil was the largest export destination for U.S. ethanol producers. Our countries maintained a reciprocal policy of applying minimum or zero duties on ethanol imports for nearly a decade and we hope Brazil will put an end to its protectionist trade policies toward our U.S. ethanol industry. The TRQ unnecessarily limits our export potential and we hope further negotiations will ultimately make it easier for producers to pursue free and fair trade for ethanol in the future.'

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 14:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aBALL AEROSPACE : Selected by NASA for Three Studies to Develop Future Sustainable Land Imaging Technologies
PR
11:02aCapital for Colleagues plc - Holding in Company
PR
11:02aLAZARUS NATURALS : Launches New Line of CBD Dog Treats and Tinctures for Pet Owners Seeking Natural Solutions
BU
11:02aCBRS Alliance Celebrates One Year of OnGo™ Commercial Availability
BU
11:02aAMS : and vivo Deepen Cooperation and Lead the New Trend of Smart Phone Development for the Android Market
BU
11:01aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - TD Bank Group Executive to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference/
PR
11:01aWarehouse Exchange Finalizes Exclusive Deal with Utah Inland Port Authority
PR
11:01aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : The TD Charitable Foundation Provides $4.9 Million to Address Growing Rental Burden Crisis
PR
11:01aBNY MELLON : Appoints Robin Vince as Vice Chair and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure
PR
11:01aKey Trends in Mergers & Acquisitions Insurance Highlighted in Decade-Long Study from Liberty Mutual Insurance
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Nvidia's Arm deal sparks quick backlash in chip industry
4NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE module with built-in sensors help..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : European healthcare stocks hit by Trump drug order

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group