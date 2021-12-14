Log in
ACE Supports the Defend the Blend Act

12/14/2021 | 01:38pm EST
Posted on 12/14/2021| Tags: ACE, defend the blend, Klobuchar, Grassley, Renewable Fuel Standard, EPA

Today the Defend the Blend Act was introduced in the Senate by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and cosponsored by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), bipartisan legislation to prohibit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from retroactively reducing Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) levels once they are finalized, including the 2020 RVOs. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement:

"ACE thanks these bipartisan Senators for introducing the Defend the Blend Act to help ensure EPA and oil refiners follow the law when it comes to the Renewable Fuel Standard. In light of last week's proposed retroactive cuts to the 2020 biofuel blending obligations, this bill makes clear that going back in time and revising targets that already self-adjusted not only goes against Congressional intent but is likely illegal. We need EPA to quit playing politics when it comes to administering the program and instead look to it as an important tool to immediately make progress toward decarbonization goals for the transportation sector."

Last month, Reps. Reps. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa), Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), and Ron Kind (D-Wis.) introduced companion legislation (H.R. 6071) in the House.

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS