ACE Thanks Congressional Biofuel Champions for Pushing for Support for Renewable Fuels in Reconciliation Package

Posted on 09/02/2021| Tags: ACE, reconciliation, renewable fuels, support

Today, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Representatives Cindy Axne (D-IA), Angie Craig (D-MN), Cheri Bustos (D-IL), and Mark Pocan (D-WI) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urging them to include support for homegrown renewable fuels in the upcoming reconciliation package. The legislators specifically asked Schumer and Pelosi to consider including the Biofuel Infrastructure and Agricultural Product Market Expansion Act, Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, Low Carbon Biofuel Credit Act, Clean Fuels Vehicle Act, Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act, and enacting a long-term extension of the Second Generation Biofuel Producer Tax Credit in the budget legislation. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement thanking the members of Congress:

'ACE thanks Congressional biofuel champions today for urging for support for renewable fuels in the upcoming reconciliation package by specifically requesting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi consider bipartisan proposals that have been introduced this year to provide incentives for retailers to sell E15 and E85 and for automakers to resume the production of flexible fuel vehicles, to encourage the use of higher blends of ethanol, and to ensure E15 can be available year-round. Sen. Klobuchar and Rep. Craig both told ACE conference attendees last month that they were fighting for funding for biofuels in legislative vehicles like the reconciliation package and we're glad to see others have joined this push.'

A copy of the letter can be accessed here.