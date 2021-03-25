ACE Thanks USDA for Including Biofuel Producers in Plan to Distribute Unspent Pandemic Assistance

Posted on 03/25/2021| Tags: ACE, USDA, Vilsack, aid, CCC

Sioux Falls, SD - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack has announcedUSDA is establishing new programs to bring financial assistance to those who have been impacted by COVID-19 market disruptions, including biofuels producers. Through the initiative, called USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers, USDA is dedicating at least $6 billion to develop new programs or modify existing proposals where there is unspent pandemic relief for a variety of producers, including renewable fuels. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings thanked USDA following its announcement:

'ACE members are enormously grateful Secretary Vilsack is ensuring a portion of the unspent funding USDA received from previous stimulus bills and the Commodity Credit Corporation will go to biofuel producers who have been fighting to survive since the pandemic became widespread in the U.S.

'We understand no one will be made whole for the historic losses they experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic, but something is better than nothing and we now know biofuel producers will not be left behind. We commit to working to support USDA's Farm Service Agency as they develop a program to ensure biofuel producers finally get some much-needed help.'