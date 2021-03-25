Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACE Thanks USDA for Including Biofuel Producers in Plan to Distribute Unspent Pandemic Assistance

03/25/2021 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posted on 03/25/2021| Tags: ACE, USDA, Vilsack, aid, CCC

Sioux Falls, SD - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack has announcedUSDA is establishing new programs to bring financial assistance to those who have been impacted by COVID-19 market disruptions, including biofuels producers. Through the initiative, called USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers, USDA is dedicating at least $6 billion to develop new programs or modify existing proposals where there is unspent pandemic relief for a variety of producers, including renewable fuels. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings thanked USDA following its announcement:

'ACE members are enormously grateful Secretary Vilsack is ensuring a portion of the unspent funding USDA received from previous stimulus bills and the Commodity Credit Corporation will go to biofuel producers who have been fighting to survive since the pandemic became widespread in the U.S.

'We understand no one will be made whole for the historic losses they experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic, but something is better than nothing and we now know biofuel producers will not be left behind. We commit to working to support USDA's Farm Service Agency as they develop a program to ensure biofuel producers finally get some much-needed help.'

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aBLACKLINE SAFETY  : drives Q1 revenue up 20% to $10.7M
BU
08:21aInfotech® and EarthCam Partner to Offer Fast, Efficient Data Visualization Integration
BU
08:20aFutures turn lower ahead of jobless claims report
RE
08:20aHARMONY BIOSCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
08:20a'Transformative Leader' Dr. Will Roper Joins Vita Inclinata Board of Directors
PR
08:20aWRAP Releases New Bodycam Footage of Successful BolaWrap® Use to Restrain Non-Compliant Subject
GL
08:19aSLM  : Investoren-Präsentation FY 2020
PU
08:19aSHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARMACEUTICAL  : Adjustments in the roles of members of the nomination committee
PU
08:19aSUSTAINABLE FARMING : Agranimo Integrates with SAP BTP
PU
08:19aSIIC ENVIRONMENT  : Annual general meeting proxy form
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED : After H&M, Nike feels Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
3ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V. : ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N : Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck lik..
4SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart
5Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ