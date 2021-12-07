ACE Thanks USDA for Plan to Distribute Pandemic Assistance to Biofuel Producers, Additional Biofuels Infrastructure Funding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided more details surrounding the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative announced in June, which designates $700 million in unspent pandemic relief for biofuel producers. USDA said it will announce the official application window for this program within the coming week. Additionally, USDA states that in the coming months, the Department will make $100 million available to support biofuel infrastructure. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) Senior Vice President Ron Lamberty issued the statement below following the announcement:

"While we sought for a higher level of funding to offset the damage done to ethanol producers from the unprecedented global pandemic, we're appreciative of USDA Secretary Vilsack for following through and delivering on a process for biofuel producers to receive assistance and for the additional support for biofuel infrastructure.

"These limited funds will not cover the totality of economic loss suffered by ethanol producers from the pandemic, which reinforces our belief that USDA should not allow a disproportionate amount of funds to go to large conglomerates at the expense of farmer-owned and smaller ethanol producers and exacerbate consolidation in the industry.

"We look forward to informing our members about how to apply for assistance and helping them engage in the process to finally get some much-needed help as they continue to recover from the severe market disruption."