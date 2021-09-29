Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACE Welcomes the Latest Study Strengthening Corn Ethanol's Low Carbon Value Proposition by Displacing Aromatics

09/29/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) today welcomed new findingspublished by Transport Energy Strategies (TES) on the role ethanol plays to displace harmful aromatics from gasoline blends and further reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"ACE thanks the researchers for this study highlighting the fact that ethanol's carbon footprint is better than many current models indicate, particularly when accounting for the role ethanol plays to replace harmful aromatics in gasoline-ethanol blends. This study strengthens the casewe've been making for several years to regulatory bodies about the importance of applying the latest lifecycle science," said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. "We hope future lifecycle models will credit ethanol for the role it plays in displacing aromatics in gasoline."

"This research aligns with ACE's multi-year engagement with administration and legislative officials, as well as scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory in regards to properly valuing corn ethanol's low carbon and high octane attributes," Jennings added.

"The 2020 version of GREET created a new Feedstock Carbon Intensity Calculator to help quantify the soil carbon sequestration benefits of corn and other biofuel feedstocks, which, in response, ACE, along with corn grower groups, provided recommendations to modify the calculator to measure crop-specific impacts on soil carbon and reduce indirect nitrogen emissions from fertilizer use," Jennings said. "We are hopeful our recommendations will occur in upcoming updates to GREET. We'll also encourage the carbon benefit of ethanol in replacing aromatics in gasoline be accounted for in future versions of GREET, as we continue our collaboration with modelers on these and other important updates that will increase the value and demand for corn ethanol in climate discussions and development of future clean fuel policies."

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pFed's Daly sees taper bar met by year end, no rate hike in 2022
RE
03:12pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report (Form 6-K)
PU
03:12pERIE INDEMNITY : Forbes recognizes Erie Insurance as one of ‘America's Best Insurance Companies' for 2022
PU
03:12pTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
03:12pHOT TAKE : A New Complimentary Hotel Breakfast Worth Waking up for at Marriott Bonvoy's Select Brands
PU
03:12pWASHINGTON FEDERAL : Regulation FD (Form 8-K)
PU
03:12pDIGITAL TURBINE : Tear Down These Walled Gardens
PU
03:12pCERBERUS TELECOM ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.57% to Settle at $78.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against HyreCar Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
4Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
5China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance

HOT NEWS