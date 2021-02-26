Log in
ACI World responds to The Economist leader

02/26/2021 | 03:43pm EST
'Any proposal that puts recovery at risk should be discounted'

Montreal, 26 February 2021 - In a letter to the editor in response to the Leader entitled 'Time to end duty-free' (27/02/21) published in The Economist this week, Airports Council International (ACI) World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira wrote:

'In an increasingly competitive and sophisticated market, the revenue generated by tax free sales are an integral part of airports' non-aeronautical revenues. These activities not only contribute to the health and vibrancy of the airport business and support millions of jobs, but they also underpin the development of infrastructure to facilitate growth in crucial global connectivity.

'As the global airport industry navigates the worst crisis to affect the commercial civil aviation industry, the removal of this crucial source of revenue will put jobs, recovery and connectivity at risk given the financial state of the airport industry today.

'Aviation is a key engine that can drive the recovery of the global economy. Any proposal that puts recovery at risk should be discounted.'

Notes for editors

  1. Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world's airports, was founded in 1991 with the objective of fostering cooperation among its member airports and other partners in world aviation, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, customer-centric and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2021, ACI serves 701 members, operating 1933 airports in 183 countries.

Media contacts

Anita Berthier
Director, Communications
ACI World
Telephone: +1 514 373 1254
Email: mediarelations@aci.aero

Disclaimer

ACI - Airports Council International published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 20:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
