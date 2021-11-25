ACME Printing and Packaging : CORPORATE DISCLOSURE

24th November 2021
The Securities & Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka
Level 28-29, East Tower,
World Trade Centre,
Colombo 01.
The Colombo Stock Exchange
Level 04-01, West Tower
World Trade Centre,
Colombo 01.
Dear Sirs,
Disclosure on the Mandatory Offer by Lankem Ceylon PLC (LCEY) to purchase the remaining Ordinary Voting shares of ACME Printing & Packaging PLC (ACME) in terms of the Company Takeovers and Mergers Code 1995 (amended in 2003)
This disclosure is made in terms of clause 29(1) of the Company Takeovers and Mergers Code 1995 (amended in 2003), whereby LCEY acquired the following shares of ACME on the trading floor of the CSE on the 23rd of November 2021:
|
No of Shares
|
Share Price (Rs.)
|
7,200
|
12.00
Yours faithfully,
LANKEM CEYLON PLC
|
P.S. Goonewardene
|
Anushman Rajaratnam
|
Managing Director
|
Director
Disclaimer
ACME Printing and Packaging plc published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:49:01 UTC.