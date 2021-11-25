ACME Printing and Packaging : CORPORATE DISCLOSURE

24th November 2021

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka

Level 28-29, East Tower,

World Trade Centre,

Colombo 01.

The Colombo Stock Exchange

Level 04-01, West Tower

World Trade Centre,

Colombo 01.

Dear Sirs,

Disclosure on the Mandatory Offer by Lankem Ceylon PLC (LCEY) to purchase the remaining Ordinary Voting shares of ACME Printing & Packaging PLC (ACME) in terms of the Company Takeovers and Mergers Code 1995 (amended in 2003)

This disclosure is made in terms of clause 29(1) of the Company Takeovers and Mergers Code 1995 (amended in 2003), whereby LCEY acquired the following shares of ACME on the trading floor of the CSE on the 23rd of November 2021:

No of Shares Share Price (Rs.) 7,200 12.00

Yours faithfully,

LANKEM CEYLON PLC