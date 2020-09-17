Log in
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. : Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

09/17/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. ("ACON S2" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "STWOU" beginning today. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "STWO" and "STWOW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on September 21, 2020.

ACON S2 is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses that employ a strategic approach to sustainability; that is, a business whose pursuit of sustainability—environmental, social and/or economic—is core to driving its performance and success. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of ACON Investments, L.L.C.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, Attn: Prospectus Group, telephone: 800-503-4611, or by emailing prospectus.CPDG@db.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, telephone: 833-297-2926; and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attn: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, email: SyndProspectus@Stifel.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 16, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, and are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Adam Kriger
CEO
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.
contact@aconS2.com
(202) 454-1100

Midhat Pawlak
Partner, Investor Relations
ACON Investments, L.L.C.
mpawlak@aconinvestments.com
(202) 386-9767

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acon-s2-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-250-million-initial-public-offering-301133433.html

SOURCE ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
